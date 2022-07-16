Rafael Nadal sets comeback date from abdominal injury; Novak Djokovic to join Spaniard in Masters 1000 tournament

Rafael Nadal suffered an abdominal tear during his quarterfinal match at Wimbledon 2022 earlier this month which forced him to withdraw from the semi-final tie and end his hope for a Calendar Year Grand Slam. It was reported that the Spaniard suffered a 7 millimetre tear and Nadal later admitted that heading into the semi-final tie against Nick Kyrgios he would have ended up with a career-threatening injury. But the 36-year-old is all set to return month with Novak Djokovic to join him in the big ATP event.

After a long three-year wait, owing to the Covid restrictions, the Canadian Open is all set to return to the ATP calendar next month in Montréal to the IGA Stadium in full capacity and the tournament has named its blockbuster list of players for the event.

Nadal will be making his return to the ATP tour with his participation in the Masters 1000 tournament which will be played between August 5 and 14. Nadal, the leader in the all-time Grand Slam list, will be making eyeing history at the event.

He has lifted the title five times at the Canadian Open - 2005, 2008, 2013, 2018 and 2019. Another title will help him equal the all-time best record at the event presently held by the legendary Ivan Lendl - six trophies in nine finals.

Djokovic will also be making his return to the ATP tour for the first time since lifting the Wimbledon trophy for the seventh time at the All England Club. He has won the Canadian Open tournament four times in his career - 2007, 2011, 2012 and 2016.

Besides the two, the event will also have two home players in Félix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov, along with world no.1 Daniil Medvedev.

“We are very excited to announce the Player List for the 2022 National Bank Open presented by Rogers,” affirmed Eugene Lapierre, Tournament Director of the National Bank Open in Montreal. “In addition to this fantastic draw, our tournament will finally be returning to full capacity with a sensational program for everyone, from the young to the young at heart. Personally, I’m really looking forward to it, and I am far from the only one judging by the sales that promise to be a record high. The Open will be the must-see event of the summer!”

