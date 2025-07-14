Rafael Nadal stands by shattered Carlos Alcaraz as Jannik Sinner gets French Open revenge: ‘It won’t be an easy day’

Jannik Sinner got his revenge on Sunday as he defeated two-time defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 at the grass-court Grand Slam final. The win also saw Sinner overcome his epic French Open final defeat to Alcaraz this year. It was the Italian’s fourth Grand Slam title in his career, and he is now one away from Alcaraz’s total. Italy's Jannik Sinner reacts with Spain's Carlos Alcaraz after winning the Wimbledon final.(REUTERS)

Alcaraz had won their previous five matches and the match also saw Sinner end that streak. Since his win, Sinner has been congratulated by tennis fans and former players, with even Rafael Nadal joining the bandwagon.

Having retired last year, Nadal took to X and wrote, “Congratulations @janniksin on your first @Wimbledon ! Special moments!”

He also consoled his countryman, Alcaraz, and added, “I know it won't be an easy day, but… Congratulations @carlosalcaraz on another Grand Slam final and for the great season you're having!”

This is also Sinner’s first major title since his three-month doping ban, which saw him return to action in May. Speaking after his win, Sinner said, “At the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter how you win or you lose the important tournaments. You just have to understand what you did wrong. Trying to work on that — that’s exactly what we did. We tried to accept the loss and then just kept working. And this is, for sure, why I’m holding this trophy here.”

Meanwhile, one of Sinner’s two coaches, Darren Cahill stated, “Today was important not just because it was a Grand Slam final, not just because it was Wimbledon, and not just because Carlos had won the last five matches against him.”

“He needed that win today. So he knew the importance of closing this one out when he had the opportunities.”

Sinner and Alcaraz have won the past seven majors between them, and have established themselves as successors to The Big Three, from which Novak Djokovic is the only remaining active member.