Rafael Nadal to miss French Open due to injury, says 2024 likely to be his 'last year' in professional tennis

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal on Thursday said he will not participate in the French Open this year, missing a surface and a tournament where he has reigned supreme due to a hip injury. Nadal, who won 14 French Open titles, indicated 2024 could be his final year in professional tennis.

Rafael Nadal

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nadal has been away from action since January 18 and even as he was targeting a return at the Roland Garros, the 22-time Grand Slam champion confirmed at a press conference that he is yet to fully recover. The 36-year-old tennis great was forced to miss the Monte-Carlo Masters, as well as the clay events in Madrid and Rome earlier this month.

“The injury hasn't healed as we wanted, we've worked a lot to try to get back on the pitch. But it's impossible for me to play at Roland Garros. It's a shame. It's difficult, but the my body has decided for me. I won't play for the next few months as the results of the last few months have been of a low level,” Nadal said in a press conference where he made the announcement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nadal stated that even as he achieved success in the recent few years, he hadn't been able to ‘enjoy’ his tennis post-pandemic. The Spaniard also expressed his desire to play in all major tournaments in the 2024 season, insisting that he wants to end his career next year.

“I want to play continuously, I've always had so many injuries. It's difficult when it's so complicated to work. There have been important victories, but the reality is that they've been complicated. In the last few months I've worked hard to get back. I want to take the time to recover and get back to the highest level possible. I won't give a return date, when I'm ready mentally and physically I will return. One goal could be to return to Davis Cup play and start 2024 well, with the guarantee of being able to be competitive.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“2024 is probably going to be my last year on the professional Tour. My motivation is to try and enjoy and say goodbye to all the tournaments that have been important to me,” Nadal said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON