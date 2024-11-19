Rafael Nadal vs Botic van de Zandschulp Davis Cup Finals 2024 Live: Rafa eyes Spain victory in last dance in Malaga

Rafael Nadal vs Botic van de Zandschulp Davis Cup 2024 Finals Live: Rafael Nadal is all set to play the final match of his professional career in Malaga, in front of his home crowd. But while the buzz has entirely been on his retirement, the Spaniard admitted that his sole focus remains on winning the quarterfinals match against the Netherlands and put the team a step closer to retaining the Davis Cup title for the first time since 2019. ...Read More

A “cocktail of injuries” left Rafa with the decision to announce his retirement earlier last month. He suffered a hip injury at the start of the 2023 season and rehabilitated for the entire year. On his return in 2024, he incurred an abdominal injury, which further hampered his plans. Overall, he played just 19 matches this year, the last being in the Paris Olympics in July, before missing the US Open and the Laver Cup owing to injury concerns. Eventually, in October, he announced that he will play his final match in the Davis Cup Finals for Spain.

Nadal was expected to play the doubles initially at the Davis Cup match. Then on Monday, he dropped a bombshell remark saying that he doesn't quite know his role in the match, not does he know whether he will play. However, on Tuesday, it was revealed that Spain captain David Ferrer assigned him with the role of playing the singles, and being Spain's No. 2, he will take on Botic van de Zandschulp. Overall, he has faced the Dutchman twice in his career, both in majors in 2022, and won both the matches without dropping a set.