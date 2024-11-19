Rafael Nadal vs Botic van de Zandschulp Davis Cup Finals 2024 Live: Rafa eyes Spain victory in last dance in Malaga
Rafael Nadal vs Botic van de Zandschulp Davis Cup 2024 Finals Live: Rafael Nadal is all set to play the final match of his professional career in Malaga, in front of his home crowd. But while the buzz has entirely been on his retirement, the Spaniard admitted that his sole focus remains on winning the quarterfinals match against the Netherlands and put the team a step closer to retaining the Davis Cup title for the first time since 2019. ...Read More
A “cocktail of injuries” left Rafa with the decision to announce his retirement earlier last month. He suffered a hip injury at the start of the 2023 season and rehabilitated for the entire year. On his return in 2024, he incurred an abdominal injury, which further hampered his plans. Overall, he played just 19 matches this year, the last being in the Paris Olympics in July, before missing the US Open and the Laver Cup owing to injury concerns. Eventually, in October, he announced that he will play his final match in the Davis Cup Finals for Spain.
Nadal was expected to play the doubles initially at the Davis Cup match. Then on Monday, he dropped a bombshell remark saying that he doesn't quite know his role in the match, not does he know whether he will play. However, on Tuesday, it was revealed that Spain captain David Ferrer assigned him with the role of playing the singles, and being Spain's No. 2, he will take on Botic van de Zandschulp. Overall, he has faced the Dutchman twice in his career, both in majors in 2022, and won both the matches without dropping a set.
Babolat's EPIC gesture for Nadal
Babolat, the French sports equipment company, dropped an epic gesture for Nadal for the Davis Cup farewell match as they designed a stunning kit bag for the Spaniard, highlighting every key number that outlines his illustrious career, including '0 racquet broken.' Here are the numbers:
2 Olympic gold medals
5 Davis Cups
2 Australian Open
14 French Open
2 Wimbledon
4 US Open
36 Masters 1000
23 ATP 500
0 rackets broken
Will Novak Djokovic be present in Malaga
Like Federer, Novak Djokovic too won't be present in Malaga for Nadal's farewell match. according to a report in Spanish sports daily Marca. However, the Serb will be present at the farewell ceremony in Spain, which will be held in the weekend if Spain win against Netherlands.
Federer's heartwarming post for Rafa
Federer may not be in Malaga for the farewell event, but he did not forget sharing a heartwarming message for his friend.
Will Roger Federer be present in Malaga?
Rafa, who was present in London at the 2022 Laver Cup at the time of Federer's retirement, is unlikely to have the Swiss by his side today. Speaking to the press on Monday, the Spaniard said: "I didn't talk to Roger. I think Roger has a busy schedule. By the way, of course it's going to be my last week on the professional tour, but I don't think it's going to be my last goodbye. So there is going to be other chances to do something."
A look Rafa's records and big numbers
Here are the numbers and statistics that define Nadal's illustrious career...
— 22 Grand Slam titles, second among men to Novak Djokovic's 24
—14 championships at the French Open, the most at any Grand Slam tournament by a man or woman
—112-4 career win-loss record at Roland Garros
—A career Grand Slam, including four titles at the U.S. Open and two apiece at Wimbledon and the Australian Open
—1,080-227 career record in tour-level singles matches entering Tuesday gives him the fourth-most wins among men in the Open era, which dates to 1968, behind Jimmy Connors (1,274), Roger Federer (1,251) and Djokovic (1,124)
—92 titles, the fifth most among men in the Open era, trailing Connors (109), Federer (103), Djokovic (99) and Ivan Lendl (94)
—Five years finishing at No. 1 in the rankings (2008, 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019) and eight years finishing at No. 2 (2005-07, 2009, 2011, 2018, 2020 and 2022)
—Two Olympic gold medals, in singles in 2008 and doubles in 2016
Rafa reveals reason behind his retirement decision
A "cocktail of injuries" left Nadal with no choice but to decide to hang his boots. In face, in the last two years, he has played only 23 matches, where he was affected by a hip injury in 2023 and an abdominal injury in 2024. Speaking in his retirement announcement video, Nadal had said: "The reality is that it has been some difficult years, the last two especially. I don't think I have been able to play without limitations."
When did Rafael Nadal announce his retirement?
It was on October 10 when Rafa took to social media to announce his retirement from professional tennis, saying that he will make his final appearance at the Davis Cup Finals for Spain. The 38-year-old, who won 22 Grand Slam titles, including 14 at the French Open, announced the news in a video message posted on X.
A look at the head-to-head tie
The two have faced each other only twice on the ATP tour, both in 2022 in majors. Nadal won on both occasions.
2022 French Open, round of 32: 6-3, 6-2, 6-4
2022 Wimbledon, pre-quarters: 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(6)
How has Rafa's opponent fared in 20204
Botic has had a forgettable 2024, securing a win-loss record of 16-25. It saw him drop to 74 in the world ranking from a career-best 22 in 2022. His only notable performance came in the US Open second round when he defeated former champion Alcaraz in straight sets, ending the Spaniard's 15-match winning streak in majors. It was also the Dutchman's first top three win and first win against a Slam winner.
A look at Rafa's record in Davis Cup
Rafa is a four-time Davis Cup winner, lifting the trophy in 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2019. While he lost in his Davis Cup singles debut in 2004, against Czechia's Jiri Novak, he went on win his next 29 matches in a row, giving him an impressive win percentage of 96.7. He has played eight doubles matches in the tournament, and won four of them.
A look at Rafa's run in 2024
Nadal has played 19 matches this year, with a 12-7 win-loss record. His only appearance at a major was in the French Open, where he suffered a round-one exit against Alexander Zverev in straight sets, his earliest-ever exit at the tournament he won 14 times in his career. His last appearance was in the Paris Olympics in July
What's the match line-up for the day?
Nadal will be playing the first point for Spain today. He will be up against Van de Zandschulp. Spain's No. 1 and world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz will face Tallon Griekspoor. The decider will be doubles between Spain's Marcel Granollers/Pedro Martinez and Netherlands' Wesley Koolhof/ Griekspoor.
According to the format of the Davis Cup, each tie will be decided by the best of three "rubbers", with "rubber" meaning an individual tennis contest between two singles competitors or two doubles pairs. Within each match there will be two singles rubbers and one doubles rubber.
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the Davis Cup Finals match between Spain and Netherlands, where Rafael Nadal will play his final career match. Stay tuned for more updates!