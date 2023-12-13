Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz, The Netflix Slam: 5 things to know about the battle of the Spaniards

Expected to be one of the greatest face-offs in recent tennis history, Rafael Nadal will take on World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in a match organised by streaming giants Netflix. The exhibition match is part of 'The Netflix Slam' and according to the company, more matches and players will be announced later.

Nadal is set to make his competitive return in the ATP Tour at the Brisbane International in Australia, in January 2024. He has been out of action since last January when he hurt his hip flexor during a second round defeat at the Australian Open. The match will be after the 2024 Australian Open, and both players are expected to deliver a high-octane entertaining match. It will also be a litmus test on Nadal’s age and fitness.

On the other hand, Alcaraz had his career-best season in 2023, winning his second Major title at Wimbledon. He also bagged five more titles on the ATP Tour, amassing more than 10 million dollars in prize money earnings. Despite his form, he will be wary of Nadal's threat, as he will be the protege, taking on the Spanish tennis king.

Here are five things to know about the upcoming Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz tennis exhibition match:

Will it be an official competitive ATP Tour match?

The upcoming exhibition match between Nadal and Alcaraz is not part of the ATP Tour and will be deemed as an exhibition match, without any impact on the rankings or points.

Who leads head-to-head? Rafael Nadal or Carlos Alcaraz?

In terms of head-to-head, Nadal leads 2-1 against his 20-year-old countryman. First, they met in the second round of 2021 Madrid Masters, where Nadal won for the loss of only three games. Less than a year later, they met again at Indian Wells, where Nadal needed three sets to beat his opponent. Alcaraz finally managed to get a win, defeating the then 21-time Major winner a few months later in Madrid, sealing a 6-2 1-6 6-3 victory.

What are their current ATP rankings?

Having been out of action for quite some time, Nadal is currently ranked 668 in the ATP standings. 2024 could be his swansong year. Meanwhile, Alcaraz is the current World No. 2 and has been the main threat to Novak Djokovic this year.

When and where will the match be held?

The Netflix Slam tennis exhibition match between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will take place on March 3, 2024 (USA, Canada), March 4, 2024 (India), at 12 pm PT, 8 pm GMT and 1:30 am IST respectively. The Netflix Slam tennis exhibition match between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will be held at the Michelob Ultra Arena, MGM Resorts International's Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

How can tennis fans in India watch the match live?

Viewers in India can live stream the tennis exhibition match between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz on Netflix. It won’t be broadcasted via any television channels.

