Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic, Six Kings Slams Live Streaming: When and where to watch blockbuster clash live in India

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, the last of the famed Big Four, are set to clash for one last time on Saturday when the leading Grand Slam winners of men's tennis meet for the third-place play-off match of the Six Kings Slam tournament in Saudi Arabia. Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic, Six Kings Slams Live Streaming(AFP)

Although the clash will not have any title or rankings points at stake, given that the tournament is merely an exhibition event, it will be an emotional day for tennis fans across the globe. The two legends are set to draw the curtain on their prolific rivalry, which has spanned more than a decade and a half, as Nadal will be hanging his boots at the end of this season.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner announced his retirement from professional tennis earlier last week. The Spaniard is expected to play his final match in a Davis Cup tie for Spain next month. Having battled through abdominal pain since his shocking second-round exit in the Australian Open 2023, Nadal failed to make a significant comeback to tennis, which included a round-one exit at the French Open earlier this year.

The face-off in Riyadh will be the second time Nadal will face Djokovic this year, having lost to the 24-time major winner in the second round of the Paris Olympics in July. Overall, the Serb leads 31-29 in the head-to-head tie.

Nadal will enter the match after losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the event's quarterfinals on Wednesday, while Djokovic lost to Jannik Sinner for the second straight time in two weeks in the same round of the tournament. The two young guns, who shared the four Grand Slams of 2024, will face each other in the final later on Saturday.

Full live streaming details of Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic, Six Kings Slams match:

Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic, Six Kings Slams match will take place on Saturday, October 19.

In India, Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic, Six Kings Slams match will begin at 10:00 PM IST, on Saturday, October 19.

Rafael Nadal vs. Novak Djokovic, the Six Kings Slams match, will not be broadcast live on television in India.

The live streaming of the Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic, Six Kings Slams match will be available on DAZN in India for free.