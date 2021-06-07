Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rohana Bopanna crashes out of French Open, India's campaign ends

The 41-year-old Bopanna and Skugos went down 5-7 3-6 to the Spanish duo of Pablo Andujar and Pedro Martinez in a match that lasted one hour and 17 minutes.
PTI | , Paris
UPDATED ON JUN 07, 2021 09:27 PM IST
Rohan Bopanna: File photo(Getty Images)

India's campaign in the French Open came to an end as Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner Franko Skugor lost their men's doubles quarterfinal here on Monday.

The 41-year-old Bopanna and Skugos went down 5-7 3-6 to the Spanish duo of Pablo Andujar and Pedro Martinez in a match that lasted one hour and 17 minutes.

The unseeded Indo-Croat pairing had received a walkover in the pre-quarters on Sunday against Netherlands' Matwe Middelkoop and Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador.

Last week, Divij Sharan and Ankita Raina had lost their opening round matches of men's and women's doubles events respectively

In the singles events, Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Guneswaran and Ankita had failed to enter the main draw.

