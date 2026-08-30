Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina says things are "all good" for the US Open after a heel injury forced her to retire from her Cincinnati WTA semi-final last week.

Rybakina eases injury fears ahead of US Open

"I started to practice, so I feel well," the Kazakh said Saturday. "We're still making some adjustments, but overall I'm happy how we dealt with the problem. We worked hard and likely it's all good right now and it's just a matter of a couple more practices and then, yeah, going on the match."

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Rybakina can supplant Aryna Sabalenka atop the world rankings if she reaches the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows regardless of whether the Belarusian can win a third straight title.

Deep Dive What injury did Elena Rybakina face before the US Open? Elena Rybakina had a heel injury that forced her to retire from a semi-final match in Cincinnati. How can Rybakina become the new world No.1 at the US Open? Rybakina can become the new world No.1 if she reaches the semi-finals at the US Open, regardless of Aryna Sabalenka's performance. Why is Rybakina focused on staying healthy rather than on rankings? Rybakina emphasized that her primary concern is to stay healthy and take the tournament one match at a time, especially after her recent injury.

For weeks she's said she isn't focused on the ranking, and her injury only reinforced that approach.

"From media mostly I know where I should get, how the others should play all the different scenarios," she said. "But for me, especially now when I had this injury last week, I feel like the most important just try to stay healthy, play match at a time.

"I'm trying not to think about it at all and just play match at a time."

After hobbling out of her Cincinnati clash with Iga Swiatek, Rybakina said she didn't play for a week and saw several doctors.

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{{^usCountry}} "It wasn't easy because we didn't know exactly how the foot is gonna react, since it was very painful for me to go and serve on that match in Cincinnati ... then for a couple of days it was painful to even walk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It wasn't easy because we didn't know exactly how the foot is gonna react, since it was very painful for me to go and serve on that match in Cincinnati ... then for a couple of days it was painful to even walk. {{/usCountry}}

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"After, we managed to do everything possible for it to get better, and I'm glad how the process is going for now."

Rybakina said fear of aggravating the injury won't hinder her in the final Grand Slam of the season.

"I'm quite confident with the decision we are making each day how to practice, what to do, and especially what can happen worst-case scenario.

"So all these things I feel quite confident."

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