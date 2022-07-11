Sachin Tendulkar's epic message for Djokovic as Serb claims record-equalling Wimbledon title: 'That is no mean feat'

In what was his only chance at a Grand Slam title in his chaotic 2022, Novak Djokovic reigned supreme on the lush-green Centre Court of the All England Club as bounced back from a a set down to beat Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) and claim his seventh Wimbledon title and 21st career Gran Slam title. Following the big and record-equalling Wimbledon win, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared an epic social media post for Djokovic.

The former India cricketer and 2011 ODI World Cup-winning player hailed Djokovic's feat of four successive Wimbledon title wins. Only three other players have managed to record four or more successive Wimbledon titles in Open Era - while Bjorn Borg and Roger Federer stand atop with five such wins, Djokovic levelled Sampras' tally of four consecutive wins.

Sachin also praised the 35-year-old for appreciating opponent Kyrgios, who had reached his maiden Slam final.

“4️ straight Wimbledon’s in a row is no mean feat. @DjokerNole’s composure, focus and consistency has been the hallmark of his game over the years. Lovely to see Novak appreciating @NickKyrgios & the staff at #Wimbledon after this win," Sachin tweeted.

“Nick, you’ll be back,” Djokovic had said as he addressed Kyrgios at the start of his presentation ceremony. “Not just at Wimbledon, but in finals. I know it’s tough to find words of consolation after a tough loss like this, but you showed why you deserve to be one of the best players in the world, particularly on this surface. Congrats to you and your team for an amazing tournament, I wish you all the best.

“I really respect you a lot I think you are a phenomenal tennis player, athlete, an amazing talent. You’ve been hearing that for many years, but now everything is starting to come together for you, so I’m sure we are going to see a lot of you in the later stages of Grand Slams."

