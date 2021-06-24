Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sports / Tennis / Sania and Mattek-Sands crash out of Viking International Eastbourne
tennis

Sania and Mattek-Sands crash out of Viking International Eastbourne

PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 02:05 PM IST
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 02:05 PM IST
Sania Mirza(MINT_PRINT)

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her doubles partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands lost their first round match in straight sets at the Viking International Eastbourne Eastbourne.

The unseeded Indo-American pair lost 3-6 4-6 to the Christina Mchale and Sabrina Santamaria of USA in a match that lasted one hour 18 minutes late on Wednesday night.

The 34-year-old winner of six Grand Slams in doubles will pair up with Mattek-Sands in the women's doubles event of Wimbledon, starting on June 28.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics
sania mirza
