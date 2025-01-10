Sania Mirza sends Djokovic warning to AUS Open title contenders Sinner, Alcaraz: ‘Nobody wants to see Novak in the QF’

The Australian Open 2025 main draw is set to begin on Sunday, and all eyes will once be on Novak Djokovic will be looking to bag a record-extending 11th title in Melbourne. The Serbian will open his campaign vs Indian-origin American tennis player Nishesh Basavareddy in the first round. Former tennis player Sania Mirza speaks during an event.(PTI)

Djokovic failed to win a single Grand Slam last year, but did win the Olympic gold in Paris, defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the final. Speaking ahead of the Australian Open, India legend Sania Mirza had a warning for the likes of Sinner and Alcaraz.

“It’s probably the last two couple of years that we’re going to watch him play. I think to be very honest, on the contrary, it’s going to be a problem for the title contenders,” she said.

“Nobody wants to see Novak in the quarterfinal. They would rather play him in the final. So, I think he’s going in with a great situation where the pressure is off to him right now,” she added.

Djokovic is currently the World No. 7, and will be looking to clinch a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title. Overall, the Serbian has 99 singles titles, including a record 72 big titles, 24 majors, a record 40 Masters, a record seven year-end championships, and an Olympic gold. In singles, he is also the only man to bag a triple Career Grand Slam, and the only player to complete a Career Golden Masters, an achievement he has accomplished twice.

The 37-year-old is also the only player in singles to have clinched all of the big titles, and has completed a Career Super Slam too. Three years ago, he was detained when he arrived in Melbourne for the Grand Slam event, as he didn’t meet the requirements for vaccination to enter the country at that time. In 2022, Djokovic had two stints in a quarantine hotel and then was deported. Since then, he has even won the Australian Open.