I was ‘poisoned’ in the hotel: Novak Djokovic claims his food was contaminated in Australian Open 2022

Novak Djokovic set eyes rolling before the Australian Open 2025 by claiming that he was "poisoned" by lead and mercury in his food while being detained in Melbourne in 2022, just before his deportation on the eve of that year's Australian Open. Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a backhand return to Germany's Alexander Zverev during an exhibition match ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)(AP)

The former world number one had his visa revoked and was ultimately expelled from the country due to his refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19. He spent time in a detention hotel as he unsuccessfully fought a legal battle to stay in Australia.

“My stance is exactly the same today as it was a few years ago,” Djokovic, 37, shared in an extensive interview with GQ magazine published on Thursday. “I’m not pro-vaccine. I’m not anti-vax. I am pro-freedom to choose what is right for you and your body. So when somebody takes away my right to choose what I should be taking for my body, I don’t think that’s correct.” After being expelled from Australia, Djokovic boarded a private plane back to Spain, where his family was staying. On the way, he says, they rerouted his flight to Serbia. “Why? Because they had information through lawyers that if I land in Spain, I’ll probably go through the same thing as in Australia,” he said.

And so he and his family met up in Serbia instead.

When he got home, he said, “I had some health issues. And I realized that in that hotel in Melbourne, I was fed with some food that poisoned me.”

The revelation comes days after he had claimed the Melbourne episode had sent him into depression.

He added, "I had some discoveries when I came back to Serbia. I never told this to anybody publicly, but discoveries that I had a really high level of heavy metal. I had lead, a very high level of lead and mercury."

When asked whether he thought his food had been contaminated, Djokovic responded, "That's the only way."

A representative from Australia’s Department of Home Affairs stated that it could not comment on specific cases "for privacy reasons." However, the department noted that the lease agreement with the Park Hotel, where Djokovic was held, ensures that detainees receive freshly prepared, individually portioned lunches and dinners.

All catering staff have undertaken food safety certifications, it says.

As of December 31, 2021, the hotel had been providing the contractor responsible for detention services with samples of the food provided to detainees at each meal.

Australia says detainees had access to a variety of nutritious, culturally appropriate food and drink that satisfied specific medical or dietary requirements.

They were also offered breakfast items such as bread, cereal, noodles, tea and coffee at any time of the day or night.

Djokovic does not hold any grudges

Djokovic will be bidding for an 11th Australian Open title and a record-setting 25th major when the season's first Grand Slam event gets underway on Sunday.

He insists that he does not hold "any grudge over the Australian people" despite the 2022 controversy. A year later, he returned to Melbourne where he swept to the title.

"A lot of Australian people that I meet in Australia the last few years or elsewhere in the world, have come up to me, apologising to me for the treatment I received because they were embarrassed by their own government at that point," he said.

"And I think the government's changed, and they reinstated my visa, and I was very grateful for that.

"I actually love being there, and I think my results are a testament to my sensation of playing tennis and just being in that country."

However, he added: "Never met the people that deported me from that country a few years ago. I don't have a desire to meet with them. If I do one day, that's fine as well. I'm happy to shake hands and move on."