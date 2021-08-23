Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Sania-Mchale enters quarterfinals at Cleveland
tennis

Sania-Mchale enters quarterfinals at Cleveland

Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina Mchale triumphed in their women's doubles pre-quarterfinals 6-3 6-2 over the duo from Georgia and Romania on Sunday night.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 11:50 AM IST
Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina Mchale entered the quarterfinals of the Cleveland Championships(HT_PRINT)

India's Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina Mchale entered the quarterfinals of the Cleveland Championships with a straight sets win over Oksana Kalashnikova and Andreea Mitu Cleveland.

The Indo-American pair triumphed in their women's doubles pre-quarterfinals 6-3 6-2 over the duo from Georgia and Romania on Sunday night.

Sania and her partner from the USA dominated the match thoroughly and never allowed their opponents a chance to stage a comeback after comfortably winning the first set.

The second set was no different as they won without breaking a sweat to progress into the quarterfinals of the tournament.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sania mirza
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ash Barty enjoys "awesome" U.S. Open tune-up with Cincinnati win

ATP roundup: Alexander Zverev takes Cincinnati crown

Daniil Medvedev crashes out in Cincinnati

'I almost broke my hand': Medvedev collides with camera in shock loss
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP