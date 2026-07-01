Serena Williams shows grit, rust and class in Wimbledon comeback defeat

Four years after what many assumed was her final bow, 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams made a highly anticipated return to Wimbledon’s Centre Court. The 44-year-old fell 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3 to 20-year-old Australian Maya Joint in a hard-fought, three-set thriller, but while the match itself ended in a first-round defeat, the electrifying atmosphere and flashes of Williams' vintage brilliance proved that her competitive fire still burns brightly.

Serena Williams showed shades of her class (REUTERS)

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Williams' game was a fascinating contradiction of muscle memory and physical limitations. Understandably rusty, after more than a thousand days away from the circuit, she made full use of her legendary serve as a potent weapon, occasionally topping 120 mph and echoing loudly under the closed Centre Court roof, and winning 56 of her serving points.

But while her willpower remained firmly intact, the gruelling two-hour and 22-minute contest inevitably showed her age. As the match progressed, signs of fatigue became apparent. Although she found a stronger rhythm as the match went on, she noticeably faded during the decisive third set. A loss of explosive speed directly impacted her court coverage, and Joint capitalised on this lack of rhythm.

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{{^usCountry}} The Australian countered Williams’ serve effectively, winning 76 of her own service points to maintain control of the match's tempo, and used her greater baseline coverage to stretch Williams across the court, hitting 40 winners to the veteran’s 26. Unable to relentlessly chase down every ball, Williams found herself off balance or rooted entirely to the spot, forced to watch as winners flew past her. Her footwork also appeared hesitant early on as she delicately navigated the slick grass surface. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Australian countered Williams’ serve effectively, winning 76 of her own service points to maintain control of the match's tempo, and used her greater baseline coverage to stretch Williams across the court, hitting 40 winners to the veteran’s 26. Unable to relentlessly chase down every ball, Williams found herself off balance or rooted entirely to the spot, forced to watch as winners flew past her. Her footwork also appeared hesitant early on as she delicately navigated the slick grass surface. {{/usCountry}}

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It was always going to be an uphill task on her comeback, and ultimately, it proved too high a peak to scale.

Give Serena her credit

Yet, despite the defeat, Williams is a winner. She explicitly stated before the tournament that she had nothing to prove and felt no pressure. Instead, her return was driven by a desire for her young daughters, Olympia and Adira, to witness her in her true element. With her family watching from the player's box, her daughters may not have seen their mother lift a trophy, but they witnessed firsthand the grit, resilience, and refusal to surrender that transformed her into a global sporting icon.

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They may yet see her win on court. While her singles campaign has ended, she will return later this week to play the women’s doubles with her 46-year-old sister, Venus.

The transition to doubles should go a long way in mitigating the physical weaknesses she showed in her singles match. Playing doubles tennis requires less baseline mobility and court coverage. Instead, positional intelligence, shot placement, and strong communication become even more important — and the Williams sisters, having won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together, possess those qualities in abundance.

Fans at SW19 have another chance to witness tennis royalty in action this week. Meanwhile, those across the pond will be hoping Serena Williams brings her comeback tour back to the States. A return to the US Open is not off the wild cards.