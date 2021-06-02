Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sports / Tennis / Sharan and Delbonis bow out of French Open
tennis

Sharan and Delbonis bow out of French Open

The Indo-Argentine pair lost 6-3 6-7 (13) 4-6 to Matt and Alex in a thrilling contest that clocked two hours and eight minutes here.
PTI | , Paris
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 11:58 PM IST
File image of Divij Sharan in action.(Getty Images)

India's Divij Sharan and Federico Delbonis from Argentina crashed out of the French Open after suffering a narrow defeat against Australian duo of Matt Reid and Alex de Minaur in the men's doubles first round here on Wednesday.

India's Rohan Bopanna and Franko Skugor of Croatia on Tuesday sailed into the men's doubles second round.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
