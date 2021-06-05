Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Sloane Stephens ousts 18th seed Muchova to reach French Open fourth round
tennis

Sloane Stephens ousts 18th seed Muchova to reach French Open fourth round

Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens overcame an attacking Karolina Muchova at the French Open.
Reuters | , Paris
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Sloane Stephens emerged victorious. (Twitter)

Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens overcame an attacking Karolina Muchova at the French Open on Saturday, ousting the Czech 18th seed with a 6-3, 7-5 victory and progressing to the fourth round.

Former world number three Stephens, who reached the final at Roland Garros in 2018, has slipped down the rankings to 59th currently. But the 28-year-old's experience and consistency enabled her to fend off the challenge from Muchova, four years her junior.

Australian Open semi-finalist Muchova had plenty of problems on her serve in the early stages of the match, and a lone break in the fourth game was enough for the American, who won her home major in 2017, to take the opening set on the Simonne Mathieu court.

After a double exchange of breaks in the second set, Stephens then took a third break to seal the win and set up a clash against either Czech Barbora Krejcikova or fifth-seeded Ukrainian Elina Svitolina.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sloane stephens french open roland garros
TRENDING NEWS

Shikhar Dhawan shares pic with Shardul Thakur, viral post has a Sholay twist

Ratan Tata's post on creating a better 'Indian environment’ goes viral

Mizoram girl shows off football skills while wearing heels, video goes viral

Doggo sits patiently as it gets a boop from a butterfly. Watch viral video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
RBI Monetary Policy
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP