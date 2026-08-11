Former world number one Iga Swiatek cruised into the Toronto Masters semi-finals on Monday, taking just 64 minutes to sweep past Russian Diana Shnaider 6-2, 6-1.

Swiatek races into Toronto semis as Svitolina battles through

Poland's Swiatek, a six-time Grand Slam champion, reached just her second WTA semi-final this year after Rome and seeks her first final since winning the Korea Open almost a year ago in Seoul.

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"From the beginning I went for it. I felt like I could dominate," Swiatek said. "I was quite happy with the way I played."

The 25-year-old world number eight from Warsaw will on Wednesday face Ukraine's ninth-ranked Elina Svitolina, who rallied past 19th-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova 3-6, 6-0, 6-3.

Svitolina won eight consecutive games in the second and third sets to dispatch her Russian rival in 93 minutes.

Swiatek leads Svitolina 4-3 in their WTA career rivalry but lost both their meetings this year.

"It was a tricky match with the wind," Swiatek said.

"It was the first chance I had to play in the wind since I got here. I thought I needed to adjust to that. I just wanted to be more solid."

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{{^usCountry}} Swiatek dropped only three points on her first serve and took 11 of 16 points returning Shnaider's second serves. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Swiatek dropped only three points on her first serve and took 11 of 16 points returning Shnaider's second serves. {{/usCountry}}

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Shnaider, a left-hander, swatted a backhand over the baseline to surrender a break in the opening game.

Swiatek took a 5-2 lead, breaking again when Shnaider netted a backhand, and served out to take the first set in 31 minutes.

Swiatek broke for a 2-1 lead in the second when Shnaider netted a forehand. She smashed a forehand winner to break for a 4-1 edge and broke again in the last game when Shnaider sent a forehand long.

Svitolina sent a backhand long to drop serve to love in the final game of the first set, Alexandrova taking it after 29 minutes with 12 winners to only three by Svitolina.

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In the second set, Alexandrova sent a forehand long and netted two backhands to hand Svitolina three breaks.

Svitolina served for the match in the eighth game of the final set but double faulted away a break only to break back to love in the last game, smashing a service return winner to end it.

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