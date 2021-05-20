Home / Sports / Tennis / Swiss teen Stricker wins again on tour debut at Geneva Open
tennis

Swiss teen Stricker wins again on tour debut at Geneva Open

Swiss teenager Dominic Stricker now has a 2-0 career record after beating Marton Fucsovics 7-5, 6-4 Wednesday in the second round of the Geneva Open.
AP |
UPDATED ON MAY 20, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Swiss teenager Dominic Stricker in action at Geneva Open.(Twitter/ATPTour)

Swiss teenager Dominic Stricker now has a 2-0 career record after beating Marton Fucsovics 7-5, 6-4 Wednesday in the second round of the Geneva Open.

Stricker, the French Open junior champion, beat a top-50 opponent for the second straight day in his ATP tournament debut. The 419th-ranked left-hander got a wild-card entry to his home event.

After beating former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic and Fucsovics, Stricker will play 75th-ranked Pablo Andujar in the quarterfinals. Andujar beat Roger Federer on Tuesday in the Swiss great’s first match on clay in almost two years.

Also Wednesday, third-seeded Casper Ruud advanced to the quarterfinals with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Tennys Sandgren.

Second-seeded Denis Shapovalov and fourth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov were due on court in later matches of another rain-affected day’s play in Geneva.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
geneva open marton fucsovics
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
CGBSE 10th Result 2021
Chhattisgarh 10th results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP