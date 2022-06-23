'Though I haven't seen Borg or Sampras play I'd place him at the top': Medvedev picks his 'favourite' for Wimbledon 2022

Daniil Medvedev will not to be part of the 2022 Wimbledon owing to the ban imposed on the participation of Russian and Belarusian players by the organiser, but the world No.1 did name his favourite for the impending grass-court major that begins at the All-England Club starting June 27. With Medvedev not part of it, Novak Djokovic will be the No.1 seed at the tournament while Rafael Nadal will be the second-seeded player.

Speaking to Spanish media outlet Dairio de Mallorca, Medvedev picked Djokovic as the top contender for the elusive trophy, while hailing his ability on grass. The Russian admitted that while he has not seen tennis greats in Pete Sampras and Bjorn Borg in action on grass court, but he would still place Djokovic as one of the best ever grass-court players.

“Novak is always the favourite. He has won the last three Wimbledons that have been played. He plays very well on grass. If we talk about the best players in history on grass, I would place him at the top, although I have not seen Borg or Sampras play," he said.

Djokovic has won the last three titles at the All England Club, taking his tally to six in Wimbledon. The top-seeded player will be aiming to add a seventh Wimbledon trophy to his cabinet this year and reduce the gap atop in the all-time Grand Slam list.

Djokovic will be facing stiff competition from Nadal, who is heading into the competition on the back of an unbeaten run in Slams this year, implying a title win in Australian Open and French Open. The Spaniard will be aiming for his second trophy at the SW19 having previously won in 2008 and 2010.

Medvedev also added Nadal and Matteo Berrettini to his list of favourites for the title.

He said: “From my generation, Federer and Djokovic are the best. Of course, Nadal can win any tournament he plays in and Berrettini is playing at a high level. Speaking of favourites, Djokovic, Berrettini and Nadal.”

