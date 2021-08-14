Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sports / Tennis / Top-seeded Medvedev outlasts Hurkacz to reach Toronto semis
tennis

Medvedev will face the winner of the late match between 11th-seeded Gael Monfils of France and American John Isner.
AP | , Toronto
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 07:50 AM IST
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, points to his racket after losing a point to Hubert Hurkacz, of Poland, during the National Bank Open men’s tennis tournament.(AP)

Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia outlasted seventh-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 2-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (5) on Friday night to reach the National Bank Open semifinals.

The 25-year-old Medvedev, ranked second in the world, has 11 ATP Tour victories, winning this year in Mallorca and Marseille.

The 24-year-old Hurkacz, ranked 13th, won this year in Miami and Delray Beach.

Third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece will face American qualifier Reilly Opelka in the other semifinal. Tsitsipas beat sixth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway 6-1, 6-4, and Opelka edged 10th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 6-3, 7-6 (1).

Tsitsipas lost to Novak Djokovic in the French Open final in May. He made it to the final of the Canadian Open in 2018, losing to Rafael Nadal.

“I’m excited for what’s to come,” Tsitsipas said. “And I’m always, every single day, trying to come up with solutions and ways this is going to be easier and more efficient for me.”

Ruud had won 14 straight matches, with tournament victories in Austria, Switzerland and Sweden.

