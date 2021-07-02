Twitter abuzz with all-Indian Wimbledon match: Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna vs Ankita Raina-Ramkumar Ramanathan

Wimbledon 2021 is set to see an all-Indian contest as the pair of Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza take on Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina in the first round of the mixed doubles event on Friday.

Twitter was abuzz with anticipation from Thursday night as four of India’s top tennis stars square off against each other in a Grand Slam main event.

The match will take place on Court 8 and the winner of the contest will take on the French pair of Nicolas Mahut and Kristina Mladenovic in the second round.

Ankita and Ramkumar were a late entry to the main draw of the mixed doubles event as an alternate pair due to a late withdrawal from Marton Fucsovics and Timea Babos.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the all-Indian contest in Wimbledon mixed doubles event

The other Indian in action on Friday at Wimbledon is Divij Sharan who will pair with his wife Samantha Murray Sharan on Court 6 in the first round of their mixed doubles event against Ariel Behar of Argentina and Galina Vaskoboeva of Kazakhstan.

Ankita Raina's maiden appearance in Wimbledon's main draw did not go according to plans as the Indian and her American partner Lauren Davis lost in straight sets to the US pair of Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula.

The 14th seeds beat the Raina-Davis pair 6-3 6-2 in 70 minutes during a late evening match on Court No 11.

Sania and her American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands are through to the second round of women's doubles while Bopanna and Divij Sharan are already out, having lost their men's doubles opening round encounter.