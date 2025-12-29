Search
‘Utter nonsense, waste of time’: Sabalenka vs Kyrgios 'Battle of the Sexes' draws fire; fans fume at pointless spectacle

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Dec 29, 2025 07:43 am IST
Nick Kyrgios beat Aryna Sabalenka in the Battle of the Sexes
Nick Kyrgios beat Aryna Sabalenka in the Battle of the Sexes

Fans questioned the motive behind the ‘Battle of the Sexes’ event, beyond the broadcast ratings and money generated.

Nick Kyrgios beat Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday in a much-hyped “Battle of the Sexes” exhibition match at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena. However, what was billed as a modern sequel to Billie Jean King’s iconic win over Bobby Riggs more than 50 years ago drew sharp criticism from fans on social media, who questioned both its relevance and overall spectacle.

Much of the backlash centred on the rule changes introduced for the match, which had been announced well in advance. In an attempt to level the contest, organisers Evolve reduced Sabalenka’s side of the court by nine per cent and limited players to just one serve per point instead of two.

Several fans felt the contest was skewed from the outset, particularly given Sabalenka’s stature as the world No. 1 and her run to three Grand Slam tournaments this year. Kyrgios, by contrast, has struggled with fitness and has played only six matches in the last two years. The 2022 Wimbledon runner-up is currently ranked 671 on the men’s tour.

Fans also questioned the motive behind the event, beyond the broadcast ratings and money generated.

Despite the rules favouring Sabalenka, Kyrgios cruised to victory in straight sets.

"Honestly, it was a really tough match. She is a hell of a player and such a great champion," said Kyrgios. "She broke my serve numerous times, and I had to strap in. Honestly, I would love to play her again and showcase her talent and what I have left in the tank. Ultimately it was a really hard-fought battle."

Kyrgios admitted he dealt with nerves as Sabalenka strode into the arena to "Eye of the Tiger" in a sparkling jacket.

"Of course I was nervous. Not many people would have put their hand up to be in this position," said Kyrgios."Sabalenka was up for the challenge, and the scoreline was close."

Sabalenka, who retained her US Open title in September after losing in both the Australian and French Open finals this year, said the match was good prep for next season, with the Australian Open coming up in January, and would like to play Kyrgios again to exact “revenge.”

“Really enjoyed the show," she said, "and I feel like next time I play him I'm going to know the tactics, his strengths and his weaknesses, and it's going to be a better match, for sure.”

