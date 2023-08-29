Watch: Maria Sakkari left inconsolable, bursts into tears in post-match conference after shock round one US Open exit

Still four months left for things to turn around, but the happenings in the first eight months has left 2023 a forgettable season for Maria Sakkari. On Monday, the number eight seed suffered a shock round one exit at the US Open as she went down in just 87 minutes losing 4-6, 4-6 against Rebeka Masarova. After the loss, Sakkari was left inconsolable in the post-match conference as he burst into tears before hinting that she might need a break from the sport in a bid to return to a fresh mind.

After having reached as many as four finals in 2022, Sakkari showed promises of an even better show in 2023 with the hope of ending her title drought since her maiden haul in 2019. But it turned out to be a horror show for the Greek, especially in Grand Slams.

After a third-round loss to L Zhu in Australian Open, the 28-year-old suffered first-round losses in French Open and Wimbledon, losing to Karolina Muchova and Marta Kostyuk respectively. Her show in Washington last month, in Citi Open, did give her some hope, when she finally broke free from the shackles of an array of semi-final losses, five of which came in 2023, and two at WTA 1000 level. But Sakkari herself was left befuddled at her third-straight round-one loss at a Slam this year and first at the US Open since her second appearance in New York in 2016.

The Greek star, who will end the season with a 2-4 record in majors, broke down in the presser after the loss before admitting that fear of first-round losses in French Open and Wimbledon had been weighing on her mind.

“Definitely the two previous defeats played a role, I was very nervous, I don't know what I'm going to do, I really don't know, it's always the same,” the world No 8 said as she battled through tears before adding that she might need a break from the sport. “Maybe I should take a break, I'm suffering on the court. I can't make a decision now, it's hard. I don't have a clear mind.”

Sakkari also admitted that she was so embarrassed at her own performance and what unfolded on the court that she had asked her team to leave. She added: “I was ashamed to be seen like that. I was embarrassed, it was also my sister's birthday. I felt bad, I feel like I'm embarrassing them. They didn't do anything to me, they were perfect.”

It is yet to be seen whether Sakkari returns for the final quarter of the calendar year although she is expected to be part of WTA 1000 event in Guadalajara that begins on September 17. She had reached the final last year, in her only appearance in the event.

