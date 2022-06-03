Watch: Nadal wins hearts with lovely gesture towards Zverev as he retires from French Open SF clash with ankle injury

A horrifying ankle injury during the second set of the semi-final match on court Philippe Chatrier ended Alexander Zverev's bid for a a second Grand Slam final and a maiden at the Roland Garros as he withdrew from the French Open clash against Rafael Nadal. The decision subsequently handed Nadal, who was leading 7-6 (8), 6-6, a place in the final.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident happened during the 12th game of the second set when Zverev looked to retrieve a backhand return from Nadal. The forehand from the German went wide as he crashed on the ground and yelped in pain clutching his ankle. He is immediately helped into a wheelchair and taken off the court for treatment.

He came back a few moments later in crutches, along with Nadal, and withdrew himself from the match. He waved at the crowd and then Nadal walked up to him and hugged him. The lovely gesture from the Spaniard won many hearts on social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Very tough and very sad for him, honestly, he was playing unbelievable tournament. I know how much he’s fighting to win a Grand Slam but for the moment he was very unlucky. The only thing is I’m sure he’s going to win not one, much more than one and I wish him all the best and a very fast recovery," said Nadal on court.

“Had been a super tough match, three hours, and we didn’t even finish the second set. It’s one of the biggest challenges on the tour when he’s playing at this super high level.

“Difficult to say a lot of things today in this situation. Of course, for me, being in the final of Roland-Garros one more time is a dream, without a doubt.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“But at the same time, to finish that way, I’ve been there in a small room with Sascha before we came back on court and to see him crying there is a very tough moment so all the best to him.”Playing on his 36th birthday at the French Open which he had first won at the age of 19, Nadal bagged the nail-biting first set in dramatic fashion, winning by a 7-6 (8) score. The set itself had lasted over 1 1/2 hours.

The 13-time champion however struggled to hold serve in the second set and neither did Zverev before the third-seeded raised his game which seemed that he would run away with the second set. But Nadal held his nerves when it mattered most before forcing a decider after another 1 1/2 hours before Zverev tumbled behind the baseline and rolled his ankle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nadal will now bid for his 14th French Open title and 22nd career Grand Slam trophy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON