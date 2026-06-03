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Who said what: French Open day 10

Who said what: French Open day 10

Published on: Jun 03, 2026 04:19 am IST
AFP |
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Key quotes from the 10th day of the French Open at Roland Garros on Tuesday:

Who said what: French Open day 10

"No chance. The gold medal for me is the most difficult thing to win, because you get a chance once every four years. It's special in a way that there is so little people that have done it. I think you do it for your country. You do it for the people back home. I will never trade my gold medal for anything, but I wouldn't mind to add a few things to my list as well."

Alexander Zverev on whether he would trade his 2020 Olympic gold medal for a Grand Slam title.

"As I said before, I don't particularly care. I focus on next match, and I focus on the opponent as they cross the net, and that's the only thing that I can control. If I win those matches, then that's great."

Andreeva on believing that "everything happens for a reason".

"For me it's not frustrating anymore. They are all grown-ups. They know what they're talking about. They know what's going on. They have phones. They have Instagram. They have news. They are clearly aware of what's going on. If this is something that they want to avoid talking about, they have to live with this, not me."

Marta Kostyuk on Russian players not speaking out against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"I haven't had time yet to watch the documentary. In the next few days I'll maybe have some more free time. I'll try to watch it."

Defeated debutant quarter-finalist Rafael Jodar on the new documentary about his famous namesake and 14-time Roland Garros champion, Rafael Nadal.

"I'm really excited, actually, for her to come back. I think it's a great story and very inspiring for all the moms around the world as well."

Elina Svitolina on the upcoming return of tennis legend Serena Williams.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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