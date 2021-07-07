Wimbledon 2021 Day 9: Djokovic vs Fucsovics begins, Serb 1-0 up in first set; Federer vs Hurkacz up next

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Wimbledon Day 9: Here is a look at all the results of Wimbledon 2021 Day 9 matches, with Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Denis Shapovalov in action in men's singles quarterfinals.
UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 06:22 PM IST
Novak Djokovic (left) and Marton Fucsovics head out to Centre Court for their Wimbledon Quarterfinal battle. (TWITTER)

WELCOME TO DAY 9 OF WIMBLEDON 2021: It's the men's singles quarterfinals day at the grass courts of Wimbledon. Defending champion and top-seed Novak Djokovic is in action and will take on Marton Fucsovics of Hungary. The Serbian great has only dropped one set so far. Talking about greats, eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer too will feature at the All England Club. He will face Hubert Hurkacz, who reached his first-ever Wimbledon quarterfinals at the expense of second-seed Daniil Medvedev. The two other two quarterfinals will also happen today, provided rain doesn't play spoilsport. We are down to the business end of this edition and it's only going to get intense. Make sure to keep up with all the updates from the big games.

1) Order of play

CENTRE COURT

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Marton Fucsovics (Hungary)

6-Roger Federer (Switzerland) v 14-Hubert Hurkacz (Poland)

COURT ONE

25-Karen Khachanov (Russia) v 10-Denis Shapovalov (Canada)

7-Matteo Berrettini (Italy) v 16-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada)

2) And it begins: Djokovic vs Fucsovics begins!

Top seed Novak Djokovic takes on Marton Fucsovics at Centre Court. The Serb held his serve to 30 in the first game of the opening set to take a 1-0 lead.

Djokovic is storming through the first set. He broke Fucsovics in the second game and then held his serve in the third to a take 3-0 lead.

