Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final Live: The fast-paced merry-go-round of champions which has become synonymous with the women's singles draw fort quite sometime now, will continue on Saturday as Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina aim for history on Centre Court. Third seed Jabeur, Tunisia's so-called "Minister of Happiness", will be aiming to become the first ever African woman, as well as the first Arab, to win a Grand Slam title. Meanwhile, Russian-born 3-year-old Rybakina will hope to become the first Kazakh to win a singles major. This will be for the fifth time that the Women's draw will have a new Wimbledon winner since Serena Williams lifted her seventh title at the All England Club in 2016.