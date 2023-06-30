Wimbledon 2023 draw: Alcaraz could face Rune, Djokovic-Kyrgios in likely repeat of 2022 clash in quarterfinal

On Friday, Wimbledon announced the draws for the 2023 edition of The Championships and world no.1 Carlos Alcaraz could potentially face Holger Rune in a blockbuster quarterfinal clash while defending champion Novak Djokovic, seeded no.2 could face Nick Kyrgios in a repeat of the 2022 final in the quarters.

Wimbledon Championships on Friday announced the men's singles draw

Alcaraz will be opening his third Wimbledon campaign of his career against Jeremy Chardy. The young Spaniard has never made it past the fourth round in his last two Wimbledon appearances, but could better his record in 2023 as he faces Alex de Minaur, whom he defeated last week at The Queen's Club to lift his first ever grass court title. He could face the Aussie in the pre-Quarters given he crosses the obstacle named Alexander Zverev in the third round.

Seven-time champion Djokovic, who will be launching his bid for a Grand Slam no. 24, will face Pedro Cachin in his opener with a probable quarterfinal threat in Kyrgios. However, the Australian has played only one match in 2023 before being sidelined with an injury which also forced him to miss two Wimbledon warm-up events. Kyrgios has been handed a tough first week where he begins off against wild card David Goffin with potential Andrey Ryblev threat in the third round and Halle Open winner Alexander Bublik in the fourth round.

Casper Ruud, who has been out of action since a second consecutive loss in the French Open final, is also in Djokovic's half of the draw and will open his campaign against a qualifier before a possible fourth-round tie with Roberto Bautista Agut, who recently made the Halle Open semis, and a meeting with 2022 quarterfinalist Jannik Sinner in the last eight.

Two-time champion Andy Murray, who missed out on being seeded despite a 10-match winning streak that saw him lift back-to-back challenger titles on grass, will open his campaign against wild card Ryan Peniston, before taking on one between former US Open champion Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas, who have set themselves up for a popcorn first-round tie. If Murray survives the early bout, he could run into compatriot Cameron Norrie, who had scripted his best ever Wimbledon run last year on reaching the semis, in the fourth round. The same half of the quarter also has another US Open champion in Daniil Medvedev

