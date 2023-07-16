Wimbledon final Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz: Head-to-head tie, key stats, records in line - All you need to know

It is time for the “ultimate showdown”, as Novak Djokovic put it after setting up the most anticipated clash of the men's singles draw for the Wimbledon 2023 final on Centre Court. The four-time defending champion and seven-time winner Djokovic, is already halfway through to a Calendra Slam, was never a doubt for the final. The talk however was around how much pressure Carlos Alcaraz could sustain in the surface he recently befriended. But the world No.1, with an improved show after the Queen's title earlier this month, marched to his maiden Wimbledon final to the hope for ending Djokovic's reign.

Carlos Alcaraz will face Novak Djokovic for the third time in his career

Ahead of the mouth-watering Djokovic vs Alcaraz final on Centre Court, we take a look at the head-to-head record, key stats and records in line for the match...

HEAD-TO-HEAD TIE:

This will be their third meeting on ATP tour with both winning a match each so far. Alcaraz had won their first meeting, in 2022 Madrid Open semis, just 24 hours after he stunned Rafael Nadal. However, the Spaniard suffered from cramps in their first ever Grand Slam meeting, at French Open last month, before going down in four sets.

- Alcaraz beat Djokovic 6-7, 7-6, 7-6 in 2022 Madrid Open semifinal

- Djokovic beat Alcaraz 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in 2023 French Open quarterfinal

KEY STATS:

Djokovic will be playing his ninth Wimbledon final on Sunday, the second most by a player after Roger Federer (12). Overall, it will be his 35th Grand Slam final, the most ever by a player in Open Era, male or female, as he will surpass the legendary Chris Evert (34). Djokovic has a 7-1 record in Wimbledon final, having won in 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022. The only time he ever lost in the final was in 2013, when Andy Murray scripted a straight-set win. Overall, the Serb has a 23-11 record on Slam finals, which is the second best among the Big Three with Nadal's figure of 22-8 still leading the chart. Federer now stands third with 20-11 record. Alcaraz became the third Spaniard to reach a Wimbledon final after Nadal, the winner in 2008 and 2010, and Manuel Santana, who captured the title in 1966. Overall, it is his second Grand Slam final after US Open 2022, where he had beaten Casper Ruud in four sets to claim his first major. At 20 years and 72 days, Alcaraz is youngest player to reach the Wimbledon final his his compatriot Nadal (20 years and 36 days) in 2006 final. Djokovic has never lost on Centre Court since 2013 final, against Murray, having a winning streak of 45 matches, the highest ever on the iconic arena by a player, male or female. The 36-year-old has also been unbeaten at Wimbledon since 2017, with a streak of 34 wins, the third-highest in the tournament after Bjorn Borg (41) and Federer (40). He is also unbeaten in Grand Slam since his quarterfinal loss to Nadal in 2022 French Open, implying a 27-win streak. This will be the first time since 2019 final (No. 1 Djokovic d. No. 2 Federer) when the two top seeds face on the summit clash. Overall, there have been just three other instances - 2015, 2013, 2013.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic (R) comforts Spain's Carlos Alcaraz Garfia after his victory during their men's singles semi-final match on day thirteen of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament (AFP)

BATTLE FOR No.1:

Alcaraz had claimed back the No.1 ranking after his first-ever grass court title, at the Queen's, which helped him become the top seed at Wimbledon. But with Djokovic heading to the ultimate round of the 2023 Championships, the winner of the Wimbledon trophy will also walk home with the ATP ranking crown.

RECORDS CHASING:

The reigning French Open and Australian Open winner will be aiming for a 24th Grand Slam title which will not only take him two ahead of Nada (22) in men's singles tennis, it will also put him ahead of the legendary Serena Williams (23) for most ever majors won in Open Era. Overall, he will be tied with Margaret Court for most Slams won in tennis history. The Serb will also aim to level Federer's Open Era record for most Wimbledon titles won following a fifth consecutive win and eighth overall. At 36 years and 1 month, Djokovic will be aiming to become the oldest Wimbledon champion, surpassing Federer, who had claimed his last trophy at the SW19 at the age of 35 years in 2017. Overall, he could become the third oldest after Ken Rosewall (37 years, 1 month and 24 days at the time of his 1972 Australian Open haul), Federer (36 years, 5 months and 7 days at the time of his 2018 Australian Open win) and Rosewall (36 years, 4 months and 5 days at the time of his 1971 Australian Open victory).

