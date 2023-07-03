Wimbledon 2023 Day 1 Live Updates: Andrey Rublev, Jessica Pegula begin Round 1 proceedings

Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: The third Grand Slam of the year - Wimbledon - is all set to begin with some of the biggest names in tennis in action, including defending men's singles champion Novak Djokovic and WTA world no.1 Iga Swiatek. The legendary Venus Williams will be in action as well and so will rising star Coco Gauff. The Serb, who will be gunning for his 24th Grand Slam title and record-equalling eighth at Wimbledon, will open his campaign against Pedro Cachin of Argentina at Centre Court. Meanwhile, Swiatek, who has four major titles but hasn't been past the fourth round at the All England Club, will get things started at No. 1 Court against Zhu Lin of China. Others in action will be three-time Grand Slam runner-up Casper Ruud and 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 1