Wimbledon 2023 Day 10 Live Updates: Alcaraz vs Rune, Rybakina vs Jabeur QF on Centre Court; Bopanna eyes doubles SF
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 10: It is quarter-final time at Wimbledon. At Centre Court first up will be the women's singles quarter-final between number 6 seed Ons Jabeur taking on defending champion Elena Rybakina. That will be followed by the men's quarter-final in which Spanish top seed Carlos Alcaraz faces Holger Rune, the sixth seed from Denmark. On Court One, meanwhile, second seed Aryna Sabalenka faces 25th seed and former US Open runner up Madison Keys after which third seed Daniil Medvedev faces this season's sensation Christopher Eubanks of the USA. Meanwhile Rohan Bopanna holds up the Indian challenge in what is most probably his final Wimbledon. He and men's doubles partner Matthew Ebden face Dutch pair Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens in the quarter-finals.
Follow all the updates here:
- Wed, 12 Jul 2023 03:55 PM
Wimbledon QFs Live Updates: What's on Court One?
Matches at Court One start half an hour before Centre Court and so that's 1pm local time (5.30pm IST). 2017 US Open runner-up Madison Keys, seeded 25th, faces Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the women's singles quarter-finals. That will be followed by the men's match between Russian and the USA, with third seed Daniil Medvedev facing this season's surprise package Christopher Eubanks.
- Wed, 12 Jul 2023 03:45 PM
Wimbledon quarter-finals live: What's on Centre Court?
Centre Court action begins at 1.30pm local time (6pm IST). The first match is the women's singles quarter-finals between Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina, which, you would recall, is also a replay of the 2022 final. At the time, Jabeur had finished on the wrong side of the result, wonder what will happen this time. Then is the men's singles quarter-final between Spanish top seed and the kid touted as the heir apparent to the Big 3, Carlos Alcaraz and Danish sixth seed Holger Rune. The two players are old pals, having played together in under-12s tournaments all the way back in... 2014. Feel old yet?
- Wed, 12 Jul 2023 03:43 PM
Wimbledon Day 10 Live Updates: Hello and welcome!
We are inching towards the business end of The Championship and in a matter of hours, Centre Court and Court One will be abuzz with the grunts and exclamations of the players involved in the high-profile encounters, the sound of fans living and breathing every great shot and miss with their own vocalisations and the sound of the chair umpire routinely making his calls and at times chastising the crowd as well. It is the quarter-finals at Wimbledon! The only time it gets bigger than this is when it is the semi-finals and the finals at Wimbledon. You get the picture. Let's sink our teeth into the grass.