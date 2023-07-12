Wimbledon 2023 Day 10 Live Updates: Alcaraz vs Rune, Rybakina vs Jabeur QF on Centre Court; Bopanna eyes doubles SF

Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 10: It is quarter-final time at Wimbledon. At Centre Court first up will be the women's singles quarter-final between number 6 seed Ons Jabeur taking on defending champion Elena Rybakina. That will be followed by the men's quarter-final in which Spanish top seed Carlos Alcaraz faces Holger Rune, the sixth seed from Denmark. On Court One, meanwhile, second seed Aryna Sabalenka faces 25th seed and former US Open runner up Madison Keys after which third seed Daniil Medvedev faces this season's sensation Christopher Eubanks of the USA. Meanwhile Rohan Bopanna holds up the Indian challenge in what is most probably his final Wimbledon. He and men's doubles partner Matthew Ebden face Dutch pair Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens in the quarter-finals.

