Wimbledon 2023 Day 2 Highlights: Rybakina, Alcaraz, Murray, Sabalenka through to round two
- Wimbledon 2023 Highlights, Day 2: Follow Highlights of Round 1 action at the All England Club in London
Wimbledon 2023 Day 2 Highlights: Wimbledon top seed Carlos Alcaraz made an impressive start while women's singles champion Elena Rybakina shook off a slow start to progress as persistent showers severely disrupted Tuesday's schedule. Heavy rain caused matches on the outside courts to be suspended while organisers cancelled a host of clashes with a scheduling headache likely to follow as several matches had been carried over from Monday. Despite the gloom, two legends lifted the spirits at SW19. While Andy Murray, a two-time champion, made a stunning start to his campaign, eight-time winner Roger Federer returned to the Centre Court for the first time since announcing his retirement.
Follow all the updates here:
- Wed, 05 Jul 2023 12:13 AM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 2 Live Score: Norrie wins
After suffering a dip in the second set, the 2022 semifnalist bounced back to beat Machac 6-3, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 and advance to the second round.
That is it for Day 2 at Wimbledon! It was a rain-affected day with umpteen matches getting cancelled but there were some big wins as well with Alcaraz, Rybakina and Murray getting their campaign up and running.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 11:50 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 2 Live Score: Sabalenka wins it in style
Returning to the tournament after missing last edition woing to ban on Russian and Belarusian players, the world no.2 and reigning Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka kicked off her campiagn in style to beat P Udvardy 6-3, 6-1 to move to the second round.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 11:02 PM
Final match of the day is underway
With all games cancelled in the outside court, Norrie vs Machac will be the final tie for Day 2. The Brit completed a decent first set with 6-3 win before the Czech level the score with a 6-4 win in the second set.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 10:24 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 2 Live Score: Murray does it in style
Murray scripts a straight-set win in the opening round on Centre Court, defeating Ryan Peniston 6-3, 6-0, 6-1. He will now face the winner of Thiem vs Tsitsipas
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 10:05 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 2 Live Score: Not the update we want to hear
There will be no more matches on outside court for the day.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 09:47 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 2 Live Score: Murray bagels
Murray breaks thrice in the second set to win it 6-0 against Penniston. He is now a set away from crusing into the second round. Meanwhile, his compatriot and last year's semifinalist Cam Norrie gets his campaign underway against qualifier Tomas Machac
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 09:18 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 2 Live Score: Strong start from Jabeur
The 2022 finalist and no.6 seed made a strong start to her Wimbledon campaign as Ons Jabeur beat Magdalena Frech 6-3, 6-3 to move to the second round
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 09:11 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 2 Live Score: Murray takes first set
In the presence of his old rival, Roger Federer, Murray made an impressive start with a 6-3 win in his opening set against Peniston.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 08:44 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 2 Live Score: 17 more matches cancelled for Day 2
Watson-Krejcikova
Medvedev-Fery
Zverev-Brouwer
Muchova-Niemeier
Bouzaz Maneiro-Kalinina
Wickmayer-Blinkova
Huesler-Watanuki
Andreeva-Wang Xiyu
Mannarino-Shevchenko
Begu-Marino
Bondar-Andreescu
Noskova-Galfi
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 08:23 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 2 Live Score: Andy Murray in action
10 years after winning his first Wimbledon title, Andy Murray is back on Centre Court for an all-Brit clash against Peniston in round one
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 07:56 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 2 Live Score: Rybakina through in three
The defending champion, in front of her idol Roger Federer, survived an early scare, to beat a very tough first-round opponent in Shelby Rogers 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 to move to the second round
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 07:44 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 2 Live Score: List of matches cancelled today
Sakkari-Kostyuk
Kartal-Keys Riske
Amritraj-Badosa
Tiafoe-Wu
Shimabukuro-Dimitrov
Lehecka-Ofner
Ivashka-Coria
Golubic-Schmiedlova
Stricker-Popyrin
Cirstea-Maria
F Cerundolo-Borges
Minnen-Ostapenko
Cristian-Bronzetti
Mochizuki-Paul
Maia-Putintseva
Raonic-Novak
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 07:34 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 2 Live Score: Alcaraz wins
Reigning US Open winner and world no.1, Carlos Alcaraz through to the second round after 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 win against Jérémy Chardy.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 07:21 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 2 Live Score: Rybakina fights back
Rogers did survive not getting bageled but Rybakina makes a statement of intent by winning the second set 6-1. Can Rybakina continue with the momentum?
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 06:52 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 2 Live Score: Rybakina in trouble
Broken in her first service game, the defending champions failed to recover as Shelby Roger ran away with the opening set winning it 6-4. Can Rybakina make a return in the second set?
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 06:42 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 2 Live Score: Updates on matches on outside court
While Alcaraz and Rybakina are in action at the SW19 in their respective Round one matches under the roof, the matches in the coutside courts are scheduled to resume at around 7:15 PM IST.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 06:37 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 2 Live Score: Alcaraz takes the second set vs Chardy
In just 56 minutes, Alcaraz, the youngest men's No. 1 seed at Wimbledon since Boris Becker in 1987, finds himself 6-0, 6-2 up in the round one match against Chardy.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 06:18 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 2 Live Score: Rybakina gets campaign underway
Defending champion Elena Rubakina gets her campaign underway on Centre Court against Shelby Rogers. However, she gets broken in her first service game with Rogers leading 2-0 on serve
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 06:10 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 2 Live Score: THE LEGEND IS BACK!
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 06:03 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 2 Live Score: WHAT A START FROM ALCARAZ!
A statement of intent early one from the world no.1 as Alcaraz takes the opening set against Frenchman Chardy 6-0, a first of its kind for the Spaniard on grass court
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 06:01 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 2 Live Score: Emma Raducanu is back at Wimbledon
The former Grand Slam winner in New York received a royal welcome at the SW19 on Tuesday as she was seen having a conversation with HRH The Princes of Wales
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 05:32 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 2 Live Score: Alcaraz all set for his campaign opener
Under the roof on Court 1, amid the rain in London, Alcaraz, reigning US Open winner and world no.1, is all set to get his campaign under against Jeremy Chardy. This is his third Wimbledon appearance, and will be hoping to better his record this year of only a fourth-rounder appearance.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 05:24 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 2 Live Score: Meanwhile, congratulations to former Wimbledon champion Ash Barty
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 04:48 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 2 Live Score: Here's how the scores looked before rain
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 04:43 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 2 Live Score: Rain stops play, again
Well, no further play for the moment due to rain. The court is n ow under covers. We will be back with an update soon.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 04:41 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 2 Live Score: Rune makes good start, trouble for Berrettini
No.6 seed Holger Rune survives an early scare as he wins the tie-break for the opening set 7-6(4) against home favourite G Loffhaggen. Meanwhile, Lonego takes the opening set 7-6(5) against former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini in tge battle of the Italians.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 04:16 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 2 Live Score: Thiem takes opening set
Play resumed after a short passing shower and former top-3 player and a Grand Slam champion, Dominic Thiem comfortably takes the first set 6-3 against world no. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas on court 2.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 04:10 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 2 Live Score: LOOK WHO IS HERE…
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 04:09 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 2 Live Score: Ahh…rain is here again!
There is a slight drizzle in London and that has caused in the match to be halted. The players in action in the outside courts are also waiting. Meanwhile, Thiem leads 5-2 against Tsitsipas in the opening set.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 03:38 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 2 Live Score: We are all set for the popcorn Round 1 game for the day - Thiem vs Tsitsipas
The former US Open champions leads 5-4 in the head-to-head tie, however this will be their first ever meeting in grass court and second Grand Slam meeting after 2018 Roland Garros when the Austrian had won in four sets.
The Greek has a 5-5 record here at Wimbledon with best ever performance in 2018 when he made the fourth round. Thiem as well has never made it past the pre-quarters. In fact, he has suffered back-to-back round-one exits in 2018 and 2019 before missing both the last two editions.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 03:28 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 2 Live Score: Round 1 matches to watch out for today
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Dominic Thiem
Elena Rybakina vs. Shelby Rogers
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jeremy Chardy
Ryan Peniston vs Andy Murray
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 03:13 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 2 Live Score: Other Round 1 matches on Tuesday
Court 2
Men’s Singles - [5] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs Dominic Thiem (AUT) - 3:30PM IST
Men’s Singles (To be completed) - Quentin Halys (FRA) leads [27] Daniel Evans (GBR) 6-2, 6-3 - Not before 5PM IST
Women’s Singles - [9] Petra Kvitova (CZE) vs Jasmine Paolini (ITA)
Women’s Singles - [10] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) vs [WC] Heather Watson (GBR)
Men’s Singles - [3] Daniel Medvedev vs [WC] Arthur Fery (GBR)
Court 3
Men’s Singles - [6] Holger Rune (DEN) vs [WC] George Loffhagen (GBR) - 3:30PM IST
Men’s Singles (To be completed) - [9] Taylor Fritz (USA) leads Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 6-4, 2-6, 4-6, 7-5, 3-2 - Not before 5PM IST
Women’s Singles - [8] Maria Sakkari (GRE) vs Marta Kostyuk (UKR)
Men’s Singles - [19] Alexander Zverev (GER) vs Gijs Brouwer (NED)
Court 12
Men’s Singles - Matteo Berrettini (ITA) vs Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) - 3:30PM IST
Men’s Singles - [10] Frances Tiafoe (USA) vs Yibing Wu (CHN)
Court 18
Women’s Singles - [16] Karolina Muchova (CZE) vs Jule Niemeier (GER)
Court 6
Women’s Singles - Anett Kontaveit (EST) vs [Q] Lucrezia Stefanini (ITA) - Not before 5PM IST
Court 8
Men’s Singles - [22] Sebastian Korda (USA) vs Jiri Vesely (CZE) - 3:30PM IST
Court 14
Women’s Singles - [17] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) vs [Q] Greet Minnen (BEL)
Court 15
Men’s Singles - [28] Tallon Griekspoor (NED) vs Marton Fucsovics (HUN) - 3:30PM IST
Women’s Singles - [13] Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) vs Yulia Putintseva (KAZ)
Court 16
Men’s Singles - Milos Raonic (CAN) vs Denis Novak (AUT)
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 02:57 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 2 Live Score: Federer to be felicitated at Centre Court
Before Rybakina and Rogers take Centre Court, it will be Roger Federer who will return to the venue of a number of his historic triumphs. The Swiss maestro is not making a comeback, but being felicitated before the start of the day's matches. Federer, remember, had announced his retirement from the sport last year.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 02:22 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 2 Live Score: Order of play at Court 1
Matches begin at 1pm local time (5.30pm IST)
1. Men's Singles: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jeremy Chardy
2. Women's Singles: Ons Jabeur vs Magdalena Frech
3. Men's Singles: Cameron Norrie vs Tomas Machac
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 02:17 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 2 Live Score: Order of play at Centre Court
Matches begin at 1.30pm local time (6pm IST).
1. Women's Singles: Shelby Rogers vs Elena Rybakina
2. Men's Singles: Ryan Peniston vs Andy Murray
3. Women's Singles: Panna Udvardy vs Aryna Sabalenka
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 01:58 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 2 Live Score: Hello and welcome!
We had a lot to take on Day 1 of Wimbledon, including an early entry for farce of the tournament with Novak Djokovic trying to dry Centre Court with his towel. Today we will see the man who beat him in the 2013 final starting his campaign on Centre Court. Also on Centre Court, Elena Rybakina will take the traditional champion's walk as she commences her title defence against USA's Shelby Rogers. Before that though, top seed Carlos Alcaraz starts off his campaign on Court 1 against Jeremy Chardy.