Wimbledon 2023 Day 3 Live Updates: Medvedev finds form to win 2nd set vs Fery, protesters disrupt play on Court 18

Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 3: Day 3 of Wimbledon 2023 will see defending champion Novak Djokovic take on Jordan Thompson in the second round at Centre Court in London, on Wednesday. The Serbian ace is currently trying to match Roger Federer's tally of record eight titles at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, after having recently stormed to a historic 23rd Grand Slam title in Roland Garros. Meanwhile, top women's seed Iga Swiatek will face Sara Sorribes Tormo in her second round fixture. On the other hand, Daniil Medvedev, who is third seed, will have his first round encounter against Arthur Fery at Court 1, scheduled for 5:30 PM IST. Beatriz Haddad Maia, who reached the French Open semi-finals this year, will also have her first round match against Yulia Putintseva, at 3:30 PM IST. The order of play on Day 3 will also have a lot of first round fixtures which were scheduled for Day 2, but got postponed due to rain.

Wimbledon 2023 Day 3 Live Updates(AFP)