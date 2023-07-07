Wimbledon 2023 Day 5 Live Updates: Alcaraz, Murray, Swiatek in action, Djokovic vs Wawrinka Centre Court match in store
- Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 5: Follow Live score and updates of Round 2 and 3 action at the All England Club in London
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 5: With Wimbledon 2023 in full flow, Day 5 will see defending champion Novak Djokovic take on long-time rival Stan Wawrinka in the men's singles third round on Centre Court, in London on Friday. Meanwhile, men's top seed Carlos Alcaraz will also be in action, facing Alexandre Muller in the second round and women's top seed Iga Swiatek will be up against Croatia's Petra Martic in the women's singles third round. Meanwhile, fan favourite Andy Murray will resume his second round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas, leading 6(3)-7(7) 7(7)-6(2) 6-4. Among the other fixtures, even Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur will be in action at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 07 Jul 2023 03:21 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 5: Kostyuk, Swiatek, Alcaraz in action!
Kostyuk will face Badosa in the women's singles second round and top seed Swiatek will take on Martic in the third round. Meanwhile, men's world no. 1 Alcaraz is up against Frenchman Muller in the men's singles second round!
- Fri, 07 Jul 2023 03:19 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 5: Wawrinka vs Djokovic
Wawrinka is up against Djokovic in the men's singles third round. The pair have faced each other 26 times, with Wawrinka trailing 6-20. But he defeated Djokovic at three Grand Slam events, which he won, including two finals. Also, the pair have never faced each other on grass.
- Fri, 07 Jul 2023 03:09 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 5: Medvedev with a 6-3 6-3 4-4 lead
Medvedev will be heading into his match with a 6-3 6-3 4-4 lead vs Mannarino, and is only two games away from victory.
- Fri, 07 Jul 2023 03:07 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 5: Murray leading
Murray will need to build on his momentum today after his game got suspended on Thursday due to curfew. He needs to win one more set vs Tsitsipas to advance to the third round. Murray is leading with 6-7(3) 7-6(2) 6-4.
- Fri, 07 Jul 2023 02:51 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 5: Other key fixtures
Court 18
Women’s Singles, Second Round - Marta Kostyuk (UKR) vs Paula Badosa (ESP) - 3:30PM IST
Men’s Singles, Second Round - [15] Alex De Minaur (AUS) vs Matteo Berrettini (ITA)
Men’s Singles, Third Round - [23] Alexander Bublik (KAZ) vs [Q] Maximilian Marterer (GER)
Court 8
Women’s Singles, Second Round - [Q] Natalija Stevanovic (SRB) vs [LL] Tamara Korpatsch (GER) - 3:30PM IST
Men’s Singles, First Round - [25] Nicolas Jarry (CHI) vs Jason Kubler
Court 9
Men’s Singles, Second Round (To be completed) - Marton Fucsovics (HUN) leads Marcos Giron (USA) 7-6(2), 6-3, 4-6 - Not before 5PM IST
Court 11
Women’s Singles, Second Round - Jule Niemeier (GER) vs Dalma Galfi (HUN) - 3:30PM IST
Men’s Singles, Third Round - Guido Pella (ARG) vs Roman Safiullin
Court 14
Men’s Singles, Second Round - Christopher O’Connell (AUS) vs Jiri Vesely (CZE) - 3:30PM IST
Women’s Singles, Third Round - Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) vs Ana Bogdan (ROU)
Women’s Singles, Third Round - [14] Belinda Bencic (SUI) vs [23] Magda Linette (POL)
Court 15
Women’s Singles, Second Round - [29] Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) vs Anna Blinkova - 3:30PM IST
Men’s Singles, Second Round - [31] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) vs Botic Van De Zandschulp (NED)
Women’s Singles, Third Round - [20] Donna Vekic (CRO) vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)
Court 16
Women’s Singles, Second Round - [26] Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) vs Bianca Andreescu (CAN)
Court 17
Women’s Singles, Second Round - [21] Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Madison Brengle (USA) - 3:30PM IST
Men’s Singles, Third Round - Daniel Galan (COL) vs Mikael Ymer (SWE)
- Fri, 07 Jul 2023 02:34 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 5: Court 3 and Court 12 fixtures
Court 3
Men’s Singles, Second Round - [6] Holger Rune (DEN) vs Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) - 3:30PM IST
Men’s Singles, Third Round - [8] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs Quentin Halys (FRA)
Women’s Singles, Third Round - [4] Jessica Pegula (USA) vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)
Women’s Singles, Third Round - [WC] Elina Svitolina (UKR) vs [Q] Sofia Kenin (USA)
Court 12
Women’s Singles, Second Round - [25] Madison Keys (USA) vs [Q] Victorija Golubic (SUI) - 3:30PM IST
Men’s Singles, Third Round - [14] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) vs [17] Hubert Hurkacz (POL)
Women’s Singles, Third Round - [11] Daria Kasatkina vs [19] Victoria Azarenka
Men’s Singles, Third Round - [7] Andrey Rublev vs [WC] David Goffin (BEL)
- Fri, 07 Jul 2023 02:03 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 5: Court 1 and Court 2 fixtures
Court 1
Women’s Singles, Second Round - [2] Aryna Sabalenka vs Varvara Gracheva (FRA) - 5:30PM IST
Men’s Singles, Second Round - [12] Cameron Norrie (GBR) vs Christopher Eubanks (USA)
Women’s Singles, Second Round - [6] Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs [Q] Zhuoxuan Bai (CHN)
Court 2
Women’s Singles, Second Round - [9] Petra Kvitova (CZE) vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich - 3:30PM IST’
Men’s Singles, Second Round (To be completed) - [3] Daniil Medvedev leads Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 6-3, 6-3, 4-4 - Not before 5PM IST
Men’s Singles, Second Round - [19] Alexander Zverev (GER) vs [LL] Yosuke Watanuki (JPN)
Men’s Singles, Third Round - [26] Denis Shapovalov (CAN) vs [WC] Liam Broady (GBR)
Women’s Singles, Third Round - [5] Caroline Garcia (FRA) vs [32] Marie Bouzkova (CZE)
- Fri, 07 Jul 2023 02:02 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 5: Centre Court fixtures
Men’s Singles, Second Round - [1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs Alexandre Muller (FRA) - 6PM IST
Men’s Singles, Second Round (To be completed) - Andy Murray (GBR) leads [5] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 6-7(3), 7-6(2), 6-4 - Not before 7:30PM IST
Women’s Singles, Third Round - [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs [30] Petra Martic (CRO)
Men’s Singles, Third Round - [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs Stan Wawrinka (SUI)
- Fri, 07 Jul 2023 01:43 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 5: Hello and good afternoon everyone!
Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 5 of Wimbledon 2023. Stay tuned folks!