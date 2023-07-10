Wimbledon 2023 Day 8 Highlights: Alcaraz holds off Berrettini to reach quarters; Rune, Djokovic, Rybakina advance

Wimbledon 2023 Highlights, Day 8: Defending champion Novak Djokovic continued his stunning run to reach the quarters for the 14th time in his career. He beat big-serving Pole Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(6) 7-6(6) 5-7 6-4 to book a date with Andrey Rublev. Earlier, defending women's champion Elena Rybakina returned to the last 8 as well after opponent Haddad Maia retired with an injury, hence setting up a repeat of the 2022 final against Ons Jabeur, who crushed two-time champion Petra Kvitova's hopes. Aryna Sabalenka and Daniil Medvedev also made it to the quarters while Christopher Eubank's dream run saw the 27-year-old knock out fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in a five-set thriller to make the last 8 in his first ever main draw appearance at Wimbledon. Earlier in the day, India's Rohan Bopanna progressed in the men's doubles as well. The day eventually ended with world no.1 Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune booking a quarterfinal date against each other after four-setter wins.

Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 8(AFP)