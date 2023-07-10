Wimbledon 2023 Day 8 Highlights: Alcaraz holds off Berrettini to reach quarters; Rune, Djokovic, Rybakina advance
- Wimbledon 2023 Highlights, Day 8: Follow highlights of Round of 16 action at the All England Club in London
Wimbledon 2023 Highlights, Day 8: Defending champion Novak Djokovic continued his stunning run to reach the quarters for the 14th time in his career. He beat big-serving Pole Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(6) 7-6(6) 5-7 6-4 to book a date with Andrey Rublev. Earlier, defending women's champion Elena Rybakina returned to the last 8 as well after opponent Haddad Maia retired with an injury, hence setting up a repeat of the 2022 final against Ons Jabeur, who crushed two-time champion Petra Kvitova's hopes. Aryna Sabalenka and Daniil Medvedev also made it to the quarters while Christopher Eubank's dream run saw the 27-year-old knock out fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in a five-set thriller to make the last 8 in his first ever main draw appearance at Wimbledon. Earlier in the day, India's Rohan Bopanna progressed in the men's doubles as well. The day eventually ended with world no.1 Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune booking a quarterfinal date against each other after four-setter wins.
Follow all the updates here:
- Tue, 11 Jul 2023 01:26 AM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 8 Live Updates: ALCARAZ DOES IT
World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz beats 2021 Wimbledon runner up Matteo Berrettini 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 to reach the QFs at SW19 for the first time in his career. He will face Holger Rune in the next round.
- Tue, 11 Jul 2023 01:18 AM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 8 Live Updates: Alcaraz has the break
Alcaraz gets the crucial break to go 5-3 up and will now serve for a place in the quarterfinal against Berrettini
- Tue, 11 Jul 2023 01:15 AM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 8 Live Updates: Alcaraz keeps pressure on Berrettini
After a short delay, the Centre Court tie has resumed under the closed roof with Alcaraz leading 4-3 in the fourth set on serve with either player yet to secure a break in this set.
- Tue, 11 Jul 2023 01:02 AM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 8 Live Updates: Massive record for Holger Rune
- Tue, 11 Jul 2023 12:50 AM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 8 Live Updates: RUNE THROUGH TO THE QUARTERS!
For the third time in his career, first outside Roland Garros and first at Wimbledon as young Holger Rune made it to the quarterfinal. He beat 21st seed Grigor Dimitrov 3-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(4), 6-3. He now awaits the winner of Alcaraz vs Berrettini
- Tue, 11 Jul 2023 12:30 AM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 8 Live Updates: Alcaraz a set away now
Alcaraz broke twice in the third set to win it 6-3 against Berrettini. He now stands a set away from a maiden quarterfinal appearance.
- Tue, 11 Jul 2023 12:16 AM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 8 Live Updates: Rune takes third set
Rune is now in the lead as he wins the third set tie-breaker 7-6(4) against Dimitrov to stand a set away from a maiden quarters at the Wimbledon.
- Tue, 11 Jul 2023 12:01 AM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 8 Live Updates: Dimitrov vs Rune!
The third set between Dimitrov and Rune stands at 5-5. Dimitrov won the first set 6-3, and then Rune took the second, 7(8)-6(6).
- Mon, 10 Jul 2023 11:43 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 8 Live Updates: Carlos Alcaraz wins second set!
After losing 3-6 in the first set, Alcaraz has clinched the second set vs Berrettini, 6-3.
- Mon, 10 Jul 2023 11:27 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 8 Live Updates: Carlos Alcaraz comeback!
Alcaraz has staged a comeback and is leading in the second set 3-1, and is set to make it 4-1, with the score at 40-0.
- Mon, 10 Jul 2023 11:03 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 8 Live Updates: Berrettini takes the 1st set
Alcaraz put up a challenge in that game. It wasn't an easy steal for Berrettini, but eventually did it. 6-3!
- Mon, 10 Jul 2023 10:56 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 8 Live Updates: Berrettini draws first blood
After seven games in the opening set, we fianlly see a break of serve and it is the 2021 finalist who draws first blood against Alcaraz to go 5-3 up. Berrettini will now serve for the set. Trouble for Alcaraz!
- Mon, 10 Jul 2023 10:18 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 8 Live Updates: Alcaraz vs Berrettini underway
The mouth-watering clash is underway on Centre Court. The final singles math of the day. Alcaraz, the reigning US Open champion, is looking for his first QF appearances at Wimbledon while Berrettini has been a finalist here back in 2021.
Alcaraz leads H2H tie 2-1 but the Italian won their only Grand Slam meeting, in 2022 Australian Open. This will be their first ever meeting in grass.
- Mon, 10 Jul 2023 10:05 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 8 Live Updates: We have women's singles quarter-final line-up
Swiatek v Svitolina
Pegula v Vondrousova
Jabeur v Rybakina
Keys v Sabalenka
- Mon, 10 Jul 2023 09:59 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 8 Live Updates: MASSIVE claim from Nick Kyrgios
- Mon, 10 Jul 2023 09:55 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 8 Live Updates: Jabeur sets up 2022 final repeat vs Rybakina
Last year's runner up Ons Jabeur beat two-time champion 6-0, 6-3 to make the quarters for the the second straight time in his career and thereby set up a repeat of the 2022 final as she will face defending champion Elena Rybakina
- Mon, 10 Jul 2023 09:15 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 8 Live Updates: Jabeur bagels
In a battle between last year's runner up and a two-time Wimbled champion, the former, Ons Jabeur, raced away with a bagel in the opening set against Petra Kvitova. The winner of this Centre Court tie will face Elena Rybakina
- Mon, 10 Jul 2023 09:08 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 8 Live Updates: Sabalenka back in quarters
World no.2 Aryna Sabalenka is back in the quarters for the second straight time as she beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4, 6-0
- Mon, 10 Jul 2023 09:02 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 8 Live Updates: EUBANKS has scripted an UPSET
The dream run for Christopher Eubanks continues. In his first ever main-draw appearance at the SW19, he has recorded his best ever Grand Slam run, reaching the quarters and he has done it in stunning fashion by scripting an upset. Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas has been knocked out of Wimbledon 2023, as he loses to Eubanks 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-3, 4-6, 4-6 in 4th round match of men's singles
- Mon, 10 Jul 2023 08:37 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 8 Live Updates: Eubanks forces a fifth set
The American took the second and fourth set against Stefanos Tsitsipas to force a deciding fifth on Court 2 where he broke early to take 2-1 lead.
Meanwhile, WTA world no.2 Aryna Sabalenka took the first set 6-4 against Alexandrova.
Up next on Centre Court - Ons Jabeur vs Petra Kvitova
- Mon, 10 Jul 2023 08:31 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 8 Live Updates: Djokovic, once again, in quarters
Djokovic ends Hurkacz streak of not being broken so far in the tournament. He gets it done in the fourth set before beating the Polish 7-6(6), 7-6(6), 5-7, 6-4 to reach the quartefinal at Wimbledon for the 14th time in his career.
- Mon, 10 Jul 2023 07:52 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 8 Live Updates: DJOKOVIC BROKEN
If you were thinking that it would only take a set to wrap up this game, well Hurkacz says NO. He has finally broken serve to take the third set 7-5 and force a fourth against the defending champion.
- Mon, 10 Jul 2023 07:16 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 8 Live Updates: A sad way to finish...
An injury has forced Jiri Lehecka to retire against Daniil Medvedev after the world no.3 took 6-4, 6-2 lead in the round of 16 tie. Medvedev has now made the Wimbledon quarters for the first time ever, completing a set in all Slams.
- Mon, 10 Jul 2023 07:09 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 8 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Hurkacz resumes
It is time for Djokovic vs Hurkacz on Centre Court. The defending champion leads 7-6(6), 7-6(6) and stands a set away from a 14th quarterfinal appearance at the SW19
- Mon, 10 Jul 2023 06:37 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 8 Live Updates: Haddad Maia retires
She limped her way back into the court. And while it looked like she would forfeit, Haddad Maia bravely picked up the racket to continue the match. Rybakina held serve with the Brazilian not even managing to return the ball. She then retired from the match, implying Rybakina is through to the quarters.
- Mon, 10 Jul 2023 06:37 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 8 Live Updates: Tsitsipas and Medvedev take lead
Medvedev won the opening set 6-4 against Lehecka in the round of 16 tie on Court 1 while Tsitsipas took the first set 6-3 against Eubanks on Court 2
- Mon, 10 Jul 2023 06:29 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 8 Live Updates: Haddad Maia goes off court
After being broken in her second service game to allowed Rybakina take a 3-1 lead in the opening set, the physio was called in to have a look at Haddad Maia. She was having some back issues. She then went off court for a medical evaluation. Umpire then confirmed that she is taking a medical time out
- Mon, 10 Jul 2023 06:12 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 8 Live Updates: Rybakina in action on Centre Court
Defending women's champion Elena Rybakina is up against Beatriz Haddad Maia on Centre Court
- Mon, 10 Jul 2023 05:52 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Day 8 Live Updates: Kirsten Flipkens bids adieu after exit in women's doubles
- Mon, 10 Jul 2023 05:49 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Live updates Day 8: Medvedev eyes quarters berth
The first of the men's singles is now underway on Court 1 where former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev takes on Jiri Lehecka for a place in the quarterfinal.
Meanwhile on Court 2, Christopher Eubanks will look to continue his dream run at Wimbledon when he takes on fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Court 2 in a short while.
- Mon, 10 Jul 2023 05:40 PM
Wimbledon Live updates: Keys survives to make the quarters
For the first time in eight years, Madison Keys is through to the quarterfinal at Wimbledon and it came on the back of a fight back from a set and 1-4 down. She broke back, won the second set tie-breaker and crushed 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva's hopes to win 3-6, 7-5(4), 6-2. She will next face the winner of Alexandrova vs Sabalenka.
- Mon, 10 Jul 2023 05:02 PM
Wimbledon Live updates: Keys still alive
The Eastbourne winner was 1-4 down in the second and was staring at an upset at the hands of a 16-year-old. But the American fought hard to break back and win the tie-breaker 7-6(4) to force a deciding third set against Andreeva
- Mon, 10 Jul 2023 04:55 PM
Wimbledon Live updates: Bopanna/Ebden through to third round
Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden beat Jacob Fearnley/Johannus Monday 7-5, 6-3 to reach third round in men's doubles
- Mon, 10 Jul 2023 04:24 PM
Wimbledon Live updates: Bopanna/Ebden takes 1st set; UPSET brewing on Court 2
The sixth-seeded pair bounced back from an early break down to break back twice and take the opening set 7-5 against the home pair.
Meanwhile, teen sensation Andreeva is on the verge of scripting an upset on Court 2 as he took the first set 6-3 and then went 3-0 up in the second set as well against Madison Keys.
- Mon, 10 Jul 2023 04:02 PM
Wimbledon Live updates: Rublev's magic shot
Rublev held his nerve in the final set against Bublik despite squandering a two-set lead, broke in the seventh game and sealed the match with one of the most insanely ridiculous shot winner that left Bublik googled-eyed and McEnroe in sheer disbelief. Given the chance to serve out the match, the Russian went 30-15 up before world tennis witnessed that extraordinary moment that set up match point. The Halle Open winner muscled through a backhand down the line and his scream illustrated the power generated behind the shot. Rublev, who was probably expecting a cross court return, made a run towards his right, changed his grip quickly, dived full stretch from well behind the baseline to somehow fire it back over the net. John McEnroe in the commentary box called the best shot he has seen in years.
- Mon, 10 Jul 2023 03:40 PM
Wimbledon Day 8 live updates: Madison Keys vs Mirra Andreeva underway
The first of singles action - in women's draw - gets underway on Court 2 between 25th seed and Eastbourne winner Madison Keys and 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva for a place in the quarters.
- Mon, 10 Jul 2023 03:36 PM
Wimbledon Day 8 live updates: Bopanna in action
Sixth-seeded pair Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden takes on British wild cards J Fearnley and J Monday in second round of men's doubles on Court 3
- Mon, 10 Jul 2023 03:18 PM
Wimbledon Day 8 live updates: Svitolina's Harry Styles moment
Svitolina's progress through the tournament meant letting go of her tickets to see pop superstar Harry Styles in Vienna on Saturday night. She said that she now has extra tickets to spare on her social media handles and said after the match against Viktoria Azarenka that she hopes Harry Styles is watching. Well, he was. "Congratulations!" Styles wrote on Instagram. "We have four shows to go, you’re welcome at any of them. Good luck with the rest of the tournament."
- Mon, 10 Jul 2023 03:01 PM
Wimbledon Day 8 live score: Swiatek juggernaut continues
Swiatek managed to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time by coming back for a 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2), 6-3 victory over the 14th-seeded Bencic. She has extended her unbeaten run to 14 matches, which includes claiming her fourth major title at the French Open last month. The Polish superstar has won three championships at Roland Garros, and one at the U.S. Open, but she never before had been past the fourth round at the All England Club. Last year, she had a 37-match winning streak snapped during a third-round Wimbledon loss. Is this the year for her?
- Mon, 10 Jul 2023 02:55 PM
Wimbledon Live updates: Ons Jabeur “going for revenge”
Petra Kvitova has a 4-1 winning record over the Tunisian. “She's an amazing player. I have much more experience right now, I definitely want to go for my revenge,” said Jabeur.
"I need to be focused, I need to be calm, I need to believe more in myself that I can beat someone like Petra. She plays amazing, she plays very fast."
- Mon, 10 Jul 2023 02:29 PM
Wimbledon Day 8 live updates: Berrettini just happy to be here
He has the unenviable task of facing Alcaraz today but the Italian stallion is looking at the positive side of things. "If they told me a few weeks ago, 'You're going to play five days in a row in Wimbledon,' I would have signed with my blood. I really spent days in bed thinking about the tournaments that I missed, the injuries that I had, sadness that I was feeling."
- Mon, 10 Jul 2023 01:52 PM
Wimbledon Live updates: Centre Court Order of play
The matches start at 1.30pm local time (6pm IST)
1. Women's singles 4th round: Ryabkina vs Haddad Mia
2. (Not before 2.30pm local time) Men's singles 4th round: Djokovic vs Hurkacz
3. Women's singles 4th round: Jabeur vs Kvitova
4. Men's singles 4th round: Alcaraz vs Berrettini
- Mon, 10 Jul 2023 01:38 PM
Wimbledon Day 8 live score: The Svitolina-Azarenka booing episode
Elina Svitolina beat Victoria Azarenka in a truly thrilling tie yesterday, prevailing 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (9). At the end of it, Ukranian Svitolina maintained her policy of not shaking hands with Russian or Belarusian players. Belarusian Azarenka did not make any moves to wait for her opponent at the nets and she ended up being booed off Court One. Hearing the jeers as she walked off, the 33-year-old paused as if to ask why and made a gesture to the spectators before disappearing. She later said that she was only respecting Svitolina's decision. "What should I have done? Stayed and waited?" Azarenka asked reporters. "She doesn't want to shake hands with Russian, Belarusian people. I respected her decision."
- Mon, 10 Jul 2023 01:18 PM
Wimbledon Day 8 live updates: Hello and welcome!
Another day, another match that has spilled over on Centre Court. Huber Hurkacz was in the process of becoming the latest victim to fall to Novak Djokovic's machine-like efficiency when curfew beckoned and his misery was scheduled to end another day. Their tie is second in the order of play on Centre Court today, with defending champion Elena Rybakina taking on 13th-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia first up. Later in the day, Carlos Alcaraz continues his tryst with destiny as well. Another enticing day of tennis to sink our teeth into at SW19.