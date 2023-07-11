Wimbledon 2023 Day 9 Live Updates: Djokovic, Swiatek in QF action on Centre Court; Bopanna aims to progress in doubles
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: Defending champion Novak Djokovic targets the Wimbledon semi-finals on Tuesday while Iga Swiatek plays her first quarterfinal in the grass court tournament. This is Djokovic's 14th Wimbledon quarter-final and standing against him is Andrey Rublev, who is making his first quarterfinal apperance in Wimbledon. Meanwhile, the world number one among females Swiatek survived a scare in her previous match and will look to start afresh against Elina Svitolina. Catch the Live updates of Wimbledon 2023 Day 9:
- Tue, 11 Jul 2023 01:32 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: A look at Djokovic's opponent
Novak Djokovic's opponent Andrey Rublev, on the other hand, is making his first appearance in Wimbledon quarterfinal, completing the full set of quarter-final appearances at the Slams.
If we look at his record against the Serb, Rublev has only managed to overcome Djokovic once in four meetings.
The two had met at the Australian Open quarterfinal this year, where Rublev could only manage seven games in a straight-sets defeat.
- Tue, 11 Jul 2023 01:16 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: Djokovic's staggering record
Novak Djokovic has 90 wins from 100 matches at the All England Club and is yet to lose a single match on Centre Court in 10 years.
"I feel a great connection with this court. Every match that I win, every time I step on the court I feel more confident to play the match and hopefully the love affair continues for a long time," he said.
- Tue, 11 Jul 2023 01:02 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: Djokovic's numbers
The defending champion is just three wins away from a record-equaling eighth Wimbledon title, which will be his 24th Grand Slam in total.
Meanwhile, this is his 14th Wimbledon quarter-final appearance, 56th at the Slams.
- Tue, 11 Jul 2023 12:51 PM
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of Wimbledon 2023 Day 9. Today Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek are in quarter-final action against their respective opponents. In men's doubles we'll see Indian Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden take on the pair of David Pel and Reese Stalder.