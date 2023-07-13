Wimbledon 2023 semifinal Live Updates: Svitolina, Jabeur vs Sabalenka on Centre Court; Bopanna eyes maiden final

Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 11: Day 11 of Wimbledon 2023 is expected to be a thriller, at the All England Club, on Thursday. Last year's finalist Ons Jabeur will take on second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the women's singles semi-final, with the sixth seed Tunisian having to stage a comeback in her quarterfinal. Meanwhile, in the other semi-final, Marketa Vondrousova will face Ukrainian wildcard Elina Svitolina. Both fixtures will take place at Centre Court. Meanwhile, in the men's doubles semi-finals, India's Rohan Bopanna and his Aussie partner Matthew Ebden will face top-seeds Wesley Koohlof and Neal Skupski.

Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 11