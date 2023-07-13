Home / Sports / Tennis / Wimbledon 2023 semifinal Live Updates: Svitolina, Jabeur vs Sabalenka on Centre Court; Bopanna eyes maiden final
Wimbledon 2023 semifinal Live Updates: Svitolina, Jabeur vs Sabalenka on Centre Court; Bopanna eyes maiden final

Jul 13, 2023 04:44 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 semifinal Live Updates: Follow Live score and updates of women's singles action at the All England Club

Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 11: Day 11 of Wimbledon 2023 is expected to be a thriller, at the All England Club, on Thursday. Last year's finalist Ons Jabeur will take on second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the women's singles semi-final, with the sixth seed Tunisian having to stage a comeback in her quarterfinal. Meanwhile, in the other semi-final, Marketa Vondrousova will face Ukrainian wildcard Elina Svitolina. Both fixtures will take place at Centre Court. Meanwhile, in the men's doubles semi-finals, India's Rohan Bopanna and his Aussie partner Matthew Ebden will face top-seeds Wesley Koohlof and Neal Skupski.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 13, 2023 04:44 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 11: Bopanna and Ebden

    Bopanna and his Aussie partner Ebden came from behind to overcome the unseeded Dutch team of Bart Stevens and Tallon Griekspoor by 6(3)-7(7), 7-5, 6-2 in a game that lasted for one hour and 54 minutes in the quarter-finals. The duo will be looking to build on that momentum!

  • Jul 13, 2023 04:33 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 11: Svitolina vs Vondrousova

    They have faced each other five times before with Svitolina leading 3-2. The last time that they played each other, Vondrousova won 6-3 6-1 in the semifinal in Tokyo back in 2021.

  • Jul 13, 2023 04:09 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 11: Jabeur vs Sabalenka head-to-head

    In terms of head-to-head, Sabalenka leads 3-1 vs Jabeur. In their most recent meeting on October 31, 2022, Sabalenka was won 3-6, 7-6, 7-5.

  • Jul 13, 2023 03:42 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 11: Court 1

    Men’s Doubles semifinal: [10] Kevin Krawietz (GER)/Tim Puetz (GER) vs [15] Marcel Granollers (ESP)/Horacio Zeballos (ARG) - 5:30 PM IST

    Men’s Doubles semifinal: [1] Wesley Koohlof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR) vs [6] Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Matthew Ebden (AUS)

  • Jul 13, 2023 03:37 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 11: Centre Court matches

    Women’s Singles semifinal: [WC] Elina Svitolina (UKR) vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)- 6 PM IST

    Women’s Singles semifinal: [2] Aryna Sabalenka vs [6] Ons Jabeur (TUN)

    Mixed Doubles final: [7] Mate Pavic (CRO)/Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR) vs Joran Vliegen (BEL)/Yifan Xu (CHN)

  • Jul 13, 2023 03:17 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 11: Hello and good afternoon everyone!

    Hello and good afternooon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's Wimbledon 2023 coverage! Stay tuned folks!

Wimbledon 2023 semifinal Live Updates: Rohan Bopanna eyes maiden final

Updated on Jul 13, 2023 04:33 PM IST

Wimbledon 2023 semifinal Live Updates: Follow Live score and updates of women's singles action at the All England Club

Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 11
