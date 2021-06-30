Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Wimbledon: 'Guys watching at home, this isn’t grass anymore'- Kyrgios rants about condition of grass courts during match
tennis

Wimbledon: 'Guys watching at home, this isn’t grass anymore'- Kyrgios rants about condition of grass courts during match

Wimbledon: Nick Kyrgios, while producing an outstanding display of tennis during his first-round match against Ugo Humbert, went on a rant about the condition of the grass courts in London.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 06:53 PM IST
Wimbledon - Australia's Nick Kyrgios reacts during his first-round match against France's Ugo Humbert.(REUTERS)

When Nick Kyrgios is playing, the fans and the world of tennis are assured of top-notch entertainment. And it can come in any form; be it an incredible piece of skill or a display of mental fortitude or the complete lack of it in the form on an outburst. The Australian tennis star has it. Day 2 of Wimbledon 2021 was no different as he was caught ranting about the condition of the grass courts at the All England club.

Often known as the "bad boy of tennis", Kyrgios returned to action for the first time in six months, making his first appearance after the Australian Open. He took on France's Ugo Humbert and the match, as expected, lived up to the expectations. After winning the first set 6-4, Kyrgios dropped the next two sets 4-6 and 3-6, respectively. He played multiple botched trick shots and even though he was losing, the crowd and the viewers were thoroughly entertained.

ALSO WATCH| Kyrgios amazed by outstanding Monfils skill shot during Wimbledon- WATCH

Eventually, Kyrgios forced a decider by serving a "breadstick", meaning winning the set 6-1. The match, which had begun around 11 PM local time, was suspended in the final set, with scores level at 3-3, due to London curfew.

During the match, Kyrgios went on an elaborate rant about the slowness of the grass courts at Wimbledon, telling the people "watching at home" that it should be faster in there.

“Guys, for you watching at home, it should be fast in here. It should be fast, That’s grasscourt tennis,” Kyrgios muttered. “They’ve made it slow. This isn’t grass anymore. This is slow. Slow. Try watering it. Make it a grass court again, thanks.”

The match will resume on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the second day of the main draw, as many as 18 matches singles matches were postponed due to rain. Eight-time champion Roger Federer played under a closed roof.

Earlier, Kyrgios had withdrawn his name from multiple ATP events last year, including the US Open due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wimbledon nick kyrgios
TRENDING NEWS

Man’s tweet about his house help saving to buy her daughter a laptop wins hearts

Timelapse video of sheep herd captured using drone wows people. Clip goes viral

Sisters honour dad with tattoos of his last note to them. Watch moving video

Flippers up! Astronaut shares fun moment with toy penguin in ISS. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Gold Price Today
Raj Kaushal
Covaxin
LinkedIn
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP