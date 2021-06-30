Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic serves electric hold in 46 seconds, Nick Kyrgios betters it against Humbert- WATCH

Wimbledon 2021 returned to the Tour after two years and so far, as the third day continues, the world has been treated to some exciting and top-class tennis on the lush-green grass courts at the All England Club in London. The tournament has already seen some shock exits and some nerve-wracking victories. There, however, is an indirect battle that seems to be brewing up between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios.

If you are thinking a war of words, which isn't something new, you are wrong. If you are thinking a direct match-up, you are wrong again. We are looking at a battle of aces and fastest holds between the two and one can only expect the showdown to intensify as the tournament goes on.

Defending champion Djokovic sent shockwaves and had the social media talk about him when he served out a metronomic 46-second hold-to-love in his first-round match against Jack Draper on Day 1. During one of his service games, he blazed four aces, with all four serves painting the centre line. Little did he know that he would soon receive tough competition.

Australia's Kyrgios decided to take on the indirect challenge when he took on France's Ugo Humbert during their first-round encounter. While playing out a love-hold, Kyrgios fired three aces to complete the game in a whopping 43 second, three seconds quicker than the current world no.1

Both players won their respective games. While Serbian Djokovic defeated Draper 4-6,6-1,6-2,6-2 before going on to defeat Kevin Anderson in his second-round match on Wednesday 6-3,6-3,6-3, Kyrgios battled past Humbert.. After 3 hours and 26 minutes and an overnight halt due to London curfew, Australia's Kyrgios overcame the Frenchman 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 9-7.