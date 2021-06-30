Wimbledon: 'Guys watching at home, this isn’t grass anymore'- Kyrgios rants about condition of grass courts during match

When Nick Kyrgios is playing, the fans and the world of tennis are assured of top-notch entertainment. And it can come in any form; be it an incredible piece of skill or a display of mental fortitude or the complete lack of it in the form on an outburst. The Australian tennis star has it. Day 2 of Wimbledon 2021 was no different as he was caught ranting about the condition of the grass courts at the All England club.

Often known as the "bad boy of tennis", Kyrgios returned to action for the first time in six months, making his first appearance after the Australian Open. He took on France's Ugo Humbert and the match, as expected, lived up to the expectations. After winning the first set 6-4, Kyrgios dropped the next two sets 4-6 and 3-6, respectively. He played multiple botched trick shots and even though he was losing, the crowd and the viewers were thoroughly entertained.

Eventually, Kyrgios forced a decider by serving a "breadstick", meaning winning the set 6-1. The match, which had begun around 11 PM local time, was suspended in the final set, with scores level at 3-3, due to London curfew.

During the match, Kyrgios went on an elaborate rant about the slowness of the grass courts at Wimbledon, telling the people "watching at home" that it should be faster in there.

“Guys, for you watching at home, it should be fast in here. It should be fast, That’s grasscourt tennis,” Kyrgios muttered. “They’ve made it slow. This isn’t grass anymore. This is slow. Slow. Try watering it. Make it a grass court again, thanks.”

The match will resume on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the second day of the main draw, as many as 18 matches singles matches were postponed due to rain. Eight-time champion Roger Federer played under a closed roof.

Earlier, Kyrgios had withdrawn his name from multiple ATP events last year, including the US Open due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



