Wimbledon: Roger Federer knocked out in quarterfinals as Hubert Hurkacz pulls off another major upset
Roger Federer's bid for a ninth Wimbledon and 21st Grand Slam title were ended by Poland's Hubert Hurkacz as the Swiss Maestro was handed a shocking 3-6,6-7,0-6 defeat at Centre Court on Wednesday.
UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 10:50 PM IST
