Mumbai: It’s a bit odd for the women’s world No.2, no less one within touching distance of the top spot, to be put on the Grandstand—the third biggest stadium at the US Open—for her opening match. With Filipino Alex Eala drawing the night match on Louis Armstrong Stadium and American Coco Gauff reserved for Arthur Ashe Stadium, Elena Rybakina had to wait nearly three hours after a rain delay to get on court.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 01: Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan serves against Thea Frodin of the United States during their Women's Singles First Round match on Day Three of the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 01, 2026 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by MATTHEW STOCKMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

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At the moment, though, Rybakina would happily take that—no matter the court or the wait.

This time last week, the 27-year-old Russian-born Kazakh wasn’t even sure if she could play the season-ending Grand Slam after her injury in Cincinnati. Not that she needed to turn up to become the world No.1 (if top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, Gauff or Jessica Pegula don’t win the tournament, that crown is hers anyway).

But Rybakina did turn up and delivered a solid performance to defeat 17-year-old wildcard Thea Frodin 6-3, 6-2.

Playing her first tour-level main draw match, Frodin was an unknown opponent for Rybakina. The world may know her from the 2021 movie “King Richard,” in which Frodin played the body double for Demi Singleton, the actress who portrayed a young Serena Williams.

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{{^usCountry}} Rybakina’s own body held up quite well during the 74-minute encounter, which she began with a double fault, ended with an ace and showed unhampered movement in between. That’s a big positive for the Australian Open champion after the injury in her left ankle, specifically the tendon attached to the bone as she revealed in the post-match press conference. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rybakina’s own body held up quite well during the 74-minute encounter, which she began with a double fault, ended with an ace and showed unhampered movement in between. That’s a big positive for the Australian Open champion after the injury in her left ankle, specifically the tendon attached to the bone as she revealed in the post-match press conference. {{/usCountry}}

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“We didn’t know if I’m going to be able to play here or not,” said Rybakina. “So I’m happy that I’m playing right now... it’s a great result after 10 days from that kind of injury.”

The injury happened in the first set of her Cincinnati quarter-final against Iga Swiatek. Rybakina called the physio immediately and tried to continue, but when she could not “push from the leg” on her serve on the next point, she knew it was impossible and retired at 4-1 down. For seven days, Rybakina did not train. She said she felt “okay” now but acknowledged that things will have to be assessed day by day.

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“Let’s see how I wake up tomorrow, since it’s the first match with a lot of movement,” she said.

Rybakina will need plenty more of that movement over the next week if she wants to earn the No.1 ranking on her own terms. A semi-final entry will guarantee that irrespective of what the others do. Getting to the top spot for the first time in her career is a big driving factor in New York for the two-time Slam champion.

“Definitely, (I am) motivated,” she said on court. “I had opportunities before, and it didn’t go my way. Of course, it will be an amazing achievement. But it’s still too far.”

That Rybakina has managed to come within touching distance of Sabalenka’s throne despite not advancing past the fourth round in any Slam last year is due to her brilliant run on hard courts.

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She crashed out in the Round of 16 of the last US Open, but then went on to win the WTA 500 Ningbo Open in China and cap the 2025 season with the WTA Finals title in Riyadh. Ending the season ranked 6th, Rybakina carried the momentum into Australia, where her blazing game took out Swiatek and Pegula, and Sabalenka in the final for a second time after Riyadh. Only Sabalenka could stop her at Indian Wells (final) and Miami (semi-final), before Rybakina also took the Stuttgart title.

Clay and grass were less rewarding, until Rybakina was back with her big serve and big game in the hard-court swing. She reached the final in Toronto, only to be halted by an in-form Swiatek. She was looking good too in Cincinnati, only to be halted by the injury.

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“Finishing last year very well, playing a lot, and then starting like that in Australia, we were expecting some, let’s say, down (dip) in my game. It happened for a little bit longer, it wasn’t the result I wanted on clay and grass,” she said. “But we kept playing, kept adjusting. And I’m happy how the hard-court tournaments went. Except for the injury, of course.”

For now, Rybakina has shaken off those injury concerns. And taken a step closer to No.1 with a firmer grip.