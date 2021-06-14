Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / With win at French Open, where does Djokovic stand in all-time Grand Slam list with Nadal and Federer
tennis

With win at French Open, where does Djokovic stand in all-time Grand Slam list with Nadal and Federer

With this win, Novak Djokovic bagged his second Roland Garros title and his 19th Grand Slam trophy, inching closer to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. So, where does this place him in the list?
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 14, 2021 12:46 AM IST
2021 French Open champion celebrates with the trophy.(Twitter)

Novak Djokovic scripted history when he defeated Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas in a five-set thriller in the 2021 French Open final in Paris. With this win, he bagged his second Roland Garros title and his 19th Grand Slam trophy, inching closer to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. But the question is, where does this place him on the leader board?

ALSO READ| Novak Djokovic wins 2021 French Open- All numbers and records attached to his 19th Grand Slam title

All-time Grand Slam men’s win leaders after the 2021 French Open final.

Roger Federer (SUI) - 20

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018), French Open: 1 (2009), Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017). US Open: 5 (2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008)

Rafael Nadal (ESP) - 20

Australian Open: 1 (2009), French Open: 12 (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020), Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 2010), US Open: 4 (2010, 2013, 2017, 2019)

ALSO READ| French Open: Novak Djokovic beats Stefanos Tsitsipas in final to win 19th Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic (SRB) - 19

Australian Open: 7 (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021), French Open: 1 (2016, 2021), Wimbledon: 5 (2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019), US Open: 3 (2011, 2015, 2018)

Pete Sampras (USA) -14

Australian Open: 2 (1994, 1997), French Open: 0, Wimbledon: 7 (1993, 1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000), US Open: 5 (1990, 1993, 1995, 1996, 2002)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
novak djokovic roger federer rafael nadal french open roland garros
TRENDING NEWS

Otter trapped inside car engine gets rescued in Scotland

Car drowns in sinkhole in Mumbai, viral video shocks tweeple. Watch

Harsh Goenka shares video showing creative technique of reusing old tyres

Astronaut posts collage of Suez Canal created using 100 images, people love it
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP