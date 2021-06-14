With win at French Open, where does Djokovic stand in all-time Grand Slam list with Nadal and Federer

Novak Djokovic scripted history when he defeated Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas in a five-set thriller in the 2021 French Open final in Paris. With this win, he bagged his second Roland Garros title and his 19th Grand Slam trophy, inching closer to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. But the question is, where does this place him on the leader board?

All-time Grand Slam men’s win leaders after the 2021 French Open final.

Roger Federer (SUI) - 20

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018), French Open: 1 (2009), Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017). US Open: 5 (2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008)

Rafael Nadal (ESP) - 20

Australian Open: 1 (2009), French Open: 12 (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020), Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 2010), US Open: 4 (2010, 2013, 2017, 2019)

Novak Djokovic (SRB) - 19

Australian Open: 7 (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021), French Open: 1 (2016, 2021), Wimbledon: 5 (2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019), US Open: 3 (2011, 2015, 2018)

Pete Sampras (USA) -14

Australian Open: 2 (1994, 1997), French Open: 0, Wimbledon: 7 (1993, 1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000), US Open: 5 (1990, 1993, 1995, 1996, 2002)