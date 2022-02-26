Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
tennis

WTA roundup: Anett Kontaveit, Iga Swiatek advance to Doha final

Iga Swiatek of Poland collected 20 winners while defeating sixth-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece. Sakkari had just nine winners.
Published on Feb 26, 2022 03:25 PM IST
Reuters |

Fourth-seeded Anett Kontaveit and seventh-seeded Iga Swiatek will meet in the Qatar TotalEnergies Open final after recording straight-set victories in their respective semifinal matches on Friday at Doha.

Kontaveit won her ninth consecutive match by knocking off 15th-seeded Latvian Jelena Ostapenko 6-1, 6-4. The Estonian had four aces while finishing Ostapenko off in 68 minutes.

Swiatek of Poland collected 20 winners while defeating sixth-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece. Sakkari had just nine winners.

Swiatek and Kontaveit have split four previous meetings.

Abierto Akron Zapopan

Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic upset No. 3 seed Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinals at Guadalajara, Mexico.

Bouzkova converted six of 12 break point opportunities for the win.

Also, Russian Anna Kalinskaya defeated No. 4 seed Camila Osoria of Colombia 6-4, 6-1 to reach the semis.

Sloane Stephens, the sixth seed, rallied from a set down to beat Daria Saville of Australia 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in two hours, 29 minutes. China's Qiang Wang was a 6-2, 6-3 winner over Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

Topics
anett kontaveit
