‘That hurts the LA Lakers a lot’: Draymond Green on LeBron James' foot injury

LeBron James foot injury is a big setback for Los Angeles Lakers and latest reports suggest that the star player could be out of action for several weeks. James had suffered the injury in the third quarter of his team's match against Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in the ongoing NBA season. LA Lakers had won the match by 111-108, with James scoring 26 points.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite sustaining the injury, James had played into the fourth quarter and completed the game for his team. He had scored 11 of his 26 points in the last quarter.

ALSO READ| How Mick Foley convinced The Undertaker for deadly act in ‘Hell in a Cell’ 1998?

Following news of James' foot injury, Draymond Green has expressed his well wishes for the swift recovery of the basketball superstar. Green, who recently returned from a minor knee injury, weighed in on the potential impact of James' absence on LA Lakers. On his show, "The Draymond Green Show," Green highlighted how the Lakers could have a difficult time without James, as they are missing D'Angelo Russell as well.

"We just received news 'Bron is going to be out indefinitely for multiple games. That hurts the Lakers a lot. This is a team that's starting to roll, that's 4-1 in their last five games. ... D'Lo has been out for the last two games. You take LeBron out, that two of your three ball handlers,"said Green.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"You'd hope that LeBron is not out for long. You hope he's back sooner rather than later, but to say, 'I heard a pop in my foot,' and then have a noticeable limp after. And then they come out a day later and that you're out indefinitely; that's not a good sign," he added.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, James will be re-evaluated in two weeks, and his return will depend on the results of the evaluation. This means that James could be sidelined for an extended period, causing further concerns for the Lakers' aspirations.

Playing without James in Wednesday's clash against Memphis Grizzlies, LA Lakers lost 121-109.