Tokyo Olympics: Avinash Sable betters own national record but misses steeplechase final

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 07:31 AM IST
File image of Avinash Sable.(File)

India's Avinash Sable shattered his own 3000m steeplechase national record but failed to qualify for the final despite clocking a better time than the top three in another heat race of the Olympic Games here on Friday.

The 26-year-old Sable clocked 8 minutes 18.12 seconds in heat number 2 to finish seventh and better his earlier national record of 8:20.20 that he set during the Federation Cup in March.

But he was unlucky to miss the finals cut as only the top-three finishers from each heat are automatic qualifiers. The top-three from heat number 3 ran in slower time than him.

Fifteen athletes -- the best three in each of the three heats and the next six fastest athletes across all the qualifying heats -- qualify for the final.

Sable ended seventh best across all the qualifying heats and 13th overall.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
avinash sable tokyo olympics india at tokyo olympics
