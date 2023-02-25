UFC 285, Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane: Full Match Card, Timing and Live Streaming details in USA, UK and India

UFC 285 is scheduled to happen on March 4th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The high-octane extravaganza will see the participation of some of the biggest names in the sport who will compete in their respective bouts.

The biggest bout to take place in UFC 285 will be a clash between former light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones and star MMA fighter Ciryl Gane. The winner will be crowned as the new champion in the heavyweight division. The match marks the debut of Jones in the heavyweight class. All eyes will be on Jones as it will be his first match in the Octagon since his win over Dominick Reyes in February 2020.

In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko will lock horns with Alexa Grasso in the women flyweight category. Shevchenko is the reigning title holder and will have to defend it against the 29-year-old Mexican.

How and when to watch UFC 285?

In USA- ESPN and ESPN+ will broadcast the main card. For current ESPN+ subscribers, the PPV will cost $79.99, and for new subscribers, it will cost $124.98. The main card will be broadcast at 10:00 PM EST / 7:00 PM PST.

In UK- The Early Prelims and Prelims of UFC 285 will be streamed live on the UFC FIGHT PASS platform. The telecast will also happen on BT Sport. Main Card starts at 3 AM UK Time and Prelims at 1 AM UK time.

In India- SONY Ten, SONY TEN 2, or SONY LIV will broadcast the matches in India.Preliminary event will start at 4:30 AM IST, and the main event is scheduled to start at 8:30 AM IST.

Match Card for UFC 285

Main Card

MAIN EVENT: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane – for vacant UFC Heavyweight Championship

Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs Alexa Grasso – for UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship

Geoff Neal vs Shavkat Rakhmonov

Mateusz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner

Bo Nickal vs Jamie Pickett

Preliminary card

Cody Garbrandt vs Trevin Jones

Derek Brunson vs Dricus du Plessis

Viviane Araujo vs Amanda Ribas

Julian Marquez vs Marc-Andre Barriault

Early Preliminary card

Ian Garry vs Song Kenan

Cameron Saaiman vs Leomana Martinez

Jessica Penne vs Tabatha Ricci

Da’Mon Blackshear vs Farid Basharat

Kamuela Kirk vs Esteban Ribovics