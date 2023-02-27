Under-fire Yogeshwar Dutt faces the axe from wrestling oversight panel

London Olympics bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt could be removed from the six-member oversight committee tasked by the union sports ministry to go into allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and other officials.

Top wrestlers, whose protests had led to the panel being formed, have accused a 'sportsperson member' of leaking sensitive information to the media and "acting against the interest of women". Vinesh Phogat had tweeted a strong statement on Sunday tagging sports minister Anurag Thakur. Other protesting wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Sonam Malik have also demanded that this panel member be removed and action taken against him.

They complained after a TV sting on Dutt's long-time coach Ram Phal Mann, who purportedly revealed details about the committee proceedings.

It is learnt that Dutt is likely to be removed from the panel, though the sports ministry has not issued any official statement on the matter.

Bajrang Punia on Monday added to Vinesh Phogat's tweet: "This is shameful and condemnable! A player who has been an inspiration to so many others is openly demeaning women athletes for his selfish interest, when these players are fighting for their self-respect. How can we expect justice from such a player?" he tweeted.

In her tweet on Sunday, Phogat raised concerns about the proceedings of oversight panel. "I am sure that the former president is finding support from this member. This member is acting against the interest of women from day one. The lack of empathy and insensitivity displayed by this sportsperson was shocking during the proceedings of the committee. I request it to be investigated and all necessary actions to be taken immediately.”

