2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship payout: $20M purse and winner’s check revealed

The 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship has a $20 million purse, with the winner taking home $3.6 million at TPC Southwind in Memphis. The tournament is the first of three FedExCup Playoffs events, and all 69 players in the field will earn money. The runner-up gets $2.16 million, while third place receives $1.36 million. The payout remains above $100,000 through 36th place. Even the player finishing 69th will earn $41,000. Scottie Scheffler leads Sam Burns and Sungjae Im by two shots entering the final round, putting him in position to fight for the biggest prize of the week.

Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns and Sungjae Im lead the FedEx St. Jude Championship

The 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship has a $20 million purse, with players competing for a major payday and valuable FedExCup points. (Photo by ANDY LYONS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

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Scottie Scheffler has a two-shot lead over Sam Burns and Sungjae Im heading into Sunday’s final round. A win would give Scheffler the $3.6 million top prize, but the final payout will depend on where every player finishes.

The winner’s prize is the same $3.6 million Justin Rose received after winning the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship in a playoff. The event also matters for the FedExCup standings, with the top 50 players moving on to the BMW Championship.

For the players outside the top spots, each position can still make a noticeable difference to their earnings. The prize money drops from $3.6 million for first place to $41,000 for 69th.

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The 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship has a total purse of $20 million. Here is the payout for the top 20 places and the final four positions.

Finish Payout 1st $3,600,000 2nd $2,160,000 3rd $1,360,000 4th $960,000 5th $800,000 6th $720,000 7th $670,000 8th $621,000 9th $581,000 10th $541,000 11th $501,000 12th $461,000 13th $421,000 14th $381,000 15th $361,000 16th $341,000 17th $321,000 18th $301,000 19th $281,000 20th $261,000 66th $42,200 67th $41,800 68th $41,400 69th $41,000

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How much will the FedEx St. Jude Championship winner take home?

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The 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship winner will take home $3.6 million from the $20 million purse. The runner-up gets $2.16 million, while third place earns $1.36 million.

The payout is still at least $100,000 for players finishing in the top 36. Players who finish lower down the leaderboard will also receive a guaranteed share, with 69th place worth $41,000.

The prize money is separate from the importance of the FedExCup standings. The top 50 players after the St. Jude Championship will advance to the BMW Championship, keeping the playoff race alive for another week.